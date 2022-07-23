In defence of ‘kitendawili’ in teaching language skills

It is afternoon. The children have just had lunch. The wind carries heat over the land. The children are at home.

It is the school holidays. It is a lazy afternoon. The heat doesn’t allow running around.

So, the girls and boys sit down under a tree or on the veranda to play. Only that this time play involves mind games.

It is a play of logic. Here, the boys and girls want to test each other’s critical thinking.

They want to perform vitendawili – riddles. But why riddles and not tell stories?

Because riddles are brief in expression. Riddles also allow almost every member of the group to participate, posing theirs but also solving the ones posed by the others.

Riddles would also keep the group alert, unlike a story that might lull the listeners into an afternoon snooze.

You can only pose riddles if you are mentally alert. You can only solve one if you are sharper in thinking than the poser.

This is why for millennia societies have used vitendawili for entertainment, teaching, learning and reflecting on social reality.

Kitendawili; tega – here is a riddle; pose it – is a formula that many people from societies where riddles are widely performed love to hear.

It is a challenge or an invitation to a conversation between two people who are familiar with each other.

It is an invitation to a mental test. It is a recognition of the mental strength of the competitor but also of a shared world and creativity.

One does not pose a riddle to a stranger unless the stranger invites one.

Riddles are posed to those who may have an understanding of what is being referred to when it is posed.

Often, adults, today think riddles are just for children and only for entertainment.

Yes, children pose riddles to each other. Riddles are playthings, much like toys.

But just like some toys, they are complex texts that teach language skills, logic, performance, an understanding of one’s world etc.

Kitendawili teaches children about shared humanity, in the first place.

One needs a partner or competitor before they can pose a riddle.

That competitor or partner has to be a willing one, ready to not only share in the social occasion of riddling but also ready to challenge the other.

Beyond the competing partnership, one needs a certain degree of competence in the language in which riddles are posed.

In fact, some riddles are about playing about with language as opposed to simply posing the challenge.

Riddles need to be concise. A riddle is not a story to be analyzed for meaning long after it has been told.

A riddle is an immediate problem to be resolved.

Often problems are not solved because the language in which they are described is too wordy.

Learning the skill to pose riddles in a simple, accessible but also entertaining language is not necessarily a skill everyone possesses.

Some people learn it from others; other people are just quite creative, possessing the ability to read and understand the world and test others’ abilities and knowledge about the world.

One of the biggest tragedies of today’s world is that adults have lost the ability to be playful.

Adults these days tend to be too serious, rather preferring to be passive recipients or consumers of entertainment on TV or on their cellphones.

Adults seem to have packed their brains somewhere, unwilling to indulge even in what may seem a simple game of logic such as a riddle.

For many adults today, a proverb is something only found in some religious texts.

A riddle is what children tell. In other words, when children play riddles with each other, they are showing themselves to be more creative than adults, who should actually be the ‘resources’ of creativity for the young ones.

Therefore, it is not surprising that one hears so often claims that society is becoming less creative every day and relying more on mass-produced entertainment.

When adults trivialise creativity, such as the dismissive attitude towards vitendawili, they don’t seem to understand the damage they are causing to creativity.

This attitude is similar to the prejudicial attitude in the past when anyone who spoke in their mother tongue at school was punished.

Today many Africans decry the inability of their people to communicate in their own languages.

The disparaging of kitendawili is the disparaging of an entire corpus of African oral literature, if not literary creativity from the entire world.

It is a damning of that which entertains millions of people every day in different parts of the world.

Indeed, Kenyan political contests of the past were quite exciting when politicians used proverbs, riddles, song, dance and jest.

Raila Odinga would electrify the audience with kitendawili. The audience would replay the kitendawili of the day after the rally, creating their own in the process.

Politics has become dry, with figures promising heaven on earth (a riddle itself) being bandied around; unsubstantiated claims thrown all over, and thinly veiled threats retailed.

The playfulness and oratorical wrestling of politics of the post-1990 era, in which politics was part a competitive match to reach the hearts and minds of voters but also an invitation to the audience for a parley, is just nostalgia.

Today one can listen to ten speakers at a political rally and leave without hearing a single memorable line.

Politics used to be played as parables, riddles, proverbs, myths, legends, etc.

That kind of politics is what makes the names of Shariff Nassir, Salim Ahmed Bahmariz, Kipruto Kirwa, Charity Ngilu, James Orengo, Charles Rubia, Otieno Kajwang’, Grace Ogot, Julia Ojiambo, Raila Amolo Odinga, Mulu Mutisya, Ezekiel Barngetuny, and Daniel Toroitich arap Moi himself, household names in Kenya.

One didn’t have to agree with their kind of politics.

But these were and some of them are still capable of producing an unforgettable punch line that would really tickle the audience, yet send the listeners away with a riddle or just a newly coined proverb.

Bring back the kitendawili to lighten and sweeten our politics.