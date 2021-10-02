Human and wildlife conflict takes centrestage in play

human wildlife conflict

The play  On Trial at the Alliance Francaise, Nairobi, tackles human-wildlife conflict. It was performed by Youth Theatre Kenya. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Tom Odhiambo

In a newspaper report this week was a story, ‘Woman demands justice after jumbo kills daughter.’ The incident happened in Kaloleni, Kwale County. The mother of the dead child was out grazing goats when the child went to alert her that there were elephants in the vicinity.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.