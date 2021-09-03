Police officers
File | Nation Media Group

Weekend

Prime

How the country can heal wounds of 1982 failed coup

By  Tom Odhiambo

What you need to know:

  • Many Kenyans lost their lives in the ensuing fight between the rebelling soldiers and the loyalists.
  • Some more lost their livelihoods. And even more Kenyans would lose their futures in the aftermath of the failed coup.

As August came to an end, hopefully going away with the cold of the past four months, there are thousands of hearts of Kenyans out there who shudder at the thought of the month. Today, in Kenyan history, the month is associated with the failed attempted coup of August 1, 1982.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.