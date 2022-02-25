How my wait and see attitude proved to be a dangerous gamble

Home based care

The wait-and-see approach has always worked for my health; sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t. 

Photo credit: Pool
logo (8)

By  Florence Bett-Kinyati

What you need to know:

  • It was foolish in August 2021, when I had Covid-19 but waited a distressing week before I got tested then saw a doctor.
  • It was foolish when I got shingles but waited days before the rash developed into a band of excruciating blisters.

My approach to non-emergency health incidents has always been to wait and see. ‘Non-emergency’ here is such incidents as a runny nose, a fever, a stomach upset, a broken heart. I believe that if you give your body time to fortify its arsenal, then it will gallantly fight any intruder that threatens to breach the walls of your good health.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.