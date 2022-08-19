How democracy and development can actually work in Africa

What is the future of governance in Africa? This is a question that sharply divides governance experts.

It is even made worse when economic and political perspectives of the continent’s future are discussed. It is because of such arguments that the book Democracy Works was written.

The book poses difficult questions that are significant to transitions in Africa.

Its pillar of argument is that democracy can be nurtured, deepened and consolidated in Africa.

It is a perfect ‘democracy playbook’ following robust analysis of transitions within and beyond the continent.

Threats to free and fair elections are discussed in an elaborative manner as the writers find out that substantive democracy demands more than just regular polls.

The book, published in 2019, also explores how democracy can be nurtured toward economic growth and political stability.

It also demands that local leadership has a plan for the country beyond simply winning the popular vote.

Institutions and rule of law

The authors argue that democracy is fundamentally about the inner workings of institutions, the rule of law, separation of powers, checks and balances, and leadership in government and civil society.

It is also about values and the welfare and well-being of its citizens.

Greg Mills, Olusegun Obasanjo, Tendai Biti and Jeffrey Herbst, who are the authors, are seasoned governance experts in their fields.

Biti is a Zimbabwean politician who served as Finance minister from 2009 to 2013.

He is the current MP for Harare East Constituency and the second Vice President of Citizens Coalition for Change while Jeffrey Herbst is an American political scientist, specialising in comparative politics.

Gregory Mills heads the Brenthurst Foundation by the Oppenheimer based in South Africa.

It roots for a strengthened economic performance in Africa. Obasanjo is a Nigerian political and military leader who served as Nigeria's Head of State from 1976 to 1979 and later as its President from 1999 to 2007.

The book also addresses the political, economic and extreme demographic challenges that Africa faces.

It is a resource for members of civil society as it helps to improve informed citizenry.

It is also an asset for donors and external actors who have to face critical decisions -especially after ill-fated electoral interventions such as in Kenya in the 2007 and 2017 elections.

The authors also argue that Africa’s future hinges on whether its states can make democracy work.

They see the necessity for democracy in a continent where the youth population is growing exponentially.

Economic potential

In their opinion, due to the deficit of self-correcting mechanisms built into institutions, lower levels of corruption, and stronger judicial systems associated with democracy, the quality of governance in African states is likely to fall short of what is necessary to harness the continent’s economic potential.

The goals of the four authors are clearly twofold. First, to counter the pessimistic narratives that often dominate discussions about the region.

Second, to challenge the ‘authoritarian myth,’ the pervasive belief that Africans need to sacrifice their democratic freedoms for the sake of development.

This entrenched, but ultimately mistaken, belief places too much weight on the economic successes of a small number of authoritarian regimes.

In fact, the authors argue, that democracies are better at delivering sustainable development on average and over the long term.

In their critical examination and support of their argument, they attempt to ‘debunk’ two African cases that have fuelled enthusiasm for more authoritarian approaches to development: Rwanda and Ethiopia.

While the track record of the former is impressive, the authors argue, its success depended on a unique set of circumstances that are impossible to replicate.

The most compelling argument that the book makes is that Africa’s own history of democratic transitions indicates that it is simply not necessary to sacrifice democracy in the pursuit of development.

The experience of countries like Ghana and Botswana suggests that democracies can survive in Africa even when levels of development are low.

Aware of their own vulnerabilities, the authors leave themselves open to some criticisms.