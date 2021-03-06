Hotelier with an unbeaten love for literature launches prize

Andrew Maina is a father of three. But he is also a hotelier with an unrivalled love for literature.

The founder of Solano Publications Limited, Maina has also authored two novels: The Great Escape: Memories of Tribal Violence and Lying Under the Mound. He has three children’s titles to his name: Grace Onyango, The Butterfly that Touched the clouds, Obama’s Bed and The Ngware Ride; and two collections of short fiction under the series, I Am Listening, which has run since 2019.

His publishing house launched the Kendeka Prize for African Literature, whose call for submissions opened on 1st February, 2021 and will run until end of May, 2021. He spoke to Weekend Magazine.

You are a hotelier who loves books. Where does your literary passion spring?

True. My love for literature dates back to my school days. I was introduced to Chinua Achebe and Ngugi Wa Thiong’o during my O-Levels. I thoroughly enjoyed reading their works so much that I proceeded to pursue literature in my A-Levels. Since then, I have always loved reading, and now writing.

It’s fascinating to see that passion translating to launching a literary prize. Tell us about Kendeka.

Kendeka Prize for African Literature is a recent development through Solana Publications Limited. The prize is designed for writers across Africa, who aspire to tell their autochthonous stories through their African eyes.

Kendeka sounds distinctive. What’s the significance of or in the name?

The meaning of the name is twofold. First, Kendeka is my mother’s name. I love my mother to bits and I wanted to honour her, so I named the prize after her. The other meaning is a bit metaphorical. Kendeka is the Africanised name for the royal title, “Candace,” that was especially used by the Queen of Ethiopians. So the impression is that those who enter into the competition will be competing to wear a crown like the queen.

Interesting. I especially love that the prize is an honour to your mother.

Yes, mothers are meant to be loved whether they are alive or not. Whoever doesn’t love his mother…

Is there an age limit for the participants?

No. Submissions are open to all writers. I find putting an age limit for participants a defeat of the purpose for the prize. The underlying impetus is to encourage writers are of all ages to share their stories. You could be in high school but with very great stories to tell. Or you could be enjoying your retirement years but with a story that you are the only one who can tell the world. So, regardless of whether you are young or otherwise, the submission is open for you, as long as you have a good story.

And is the call thematised? Do you hope to put together an anthology addressing a particular issue from diverse views?

As I have said, the essence of the call is to attract unique and well-told tales. Thematising the call is limiting the literary scope that the writer can explore, yet we intend to encourage people to tell their African stories. However, we shall be keen to publish stories that do not contradict my Christian beliefs. Not that we are asking writers to submit Christian or religious stories, necessarily. But I wouldn’t want my daughter to read a story someday and ask me, “Dad, how did you get here?” You understand?

You have indicated that Kendeka has been launched under Solana Publications Limited. What was the motivation behind establishing the publishing house?

You might be surprised to know that I have manuscripts dating back to 30 years ago. Looking for a publisher who can, at the very least, take time to evaluate your manuscript is not a slick walk. Most mainstream or traditional publishers are more focused on and pre-occupied with school textbooks, and will hardly consider unsolicited works of fiction, or, say, self-help texts. Finding a publisher for my manuscripts was very frustrating and unpromising. I decided to take charge of the process because I was thoroughly convinced that I have stories to share to tell the world.

Have you, in turn, made the process easy for other writers, especially those who are yet to set a literary foothold or make a name for themselves?

Yes. Solana Publications exists to make the publishing process practical for writers. You can walk in with unsolicited manuscripts and you can be sure you will get the support you need to get through the process.

Final word?

To the writer: the secret is in writing on. Do not hesitate to play your part of telling your own stories through your eyes. Just do it and your literary paths will lead you to an open door.

I would also like to appeal to other publishers to offer more opportunities to writers, and especially the younger generation. If we make the publishing process seamless, we will definitely receive very great and highly impactful stories. We will also get to preserve the oral tales of our African people for posterity. So it’d be great to encourage young writers who are yet to make a literary name for themselves.

Note to writers:

The submissions for the Kendeka Prize for African Literature is open from February 1, 2021 to May 31, 2021. All longlisted stories will be published in the 2021 edition of the series, “I Am Listening.” The first three stories will receive Sh100,000, Sh50,000 and Sh25,000, respectively. The other two in the longlist of five stories will receive Sh5,000 each. The judging panel will be announced in a month’s time.