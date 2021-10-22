Gurnah’s surprise Nobel win: A stranger in a strange land

Abdulrazak Gurnah

Abdulrazak Gurnah, winner of this year's Nobel Prize for Literature, The Tanzania-born writer currently lives in the UK.

Photo credit: Pool

By  John Mwazemba

What you need to know:

  • One of his most important works cited by the Nobel Committee was his novel, Paradise.
  • It’s a sad story about a 12-year-old boy, Yusuf, sold by his father in repayment of a debt.

“Freud has a wonderful word, ‘afterwardness’… To think about home and the departure from home, about not going home and no longer feeling able to go home, is to be filled with a remarkable sense of ‘afterwardness’: it is too late to do anything about it now, and too late to know what should have been done”.

