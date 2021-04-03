Guitarist Shama is back with new swahili beat

Kenyan-Indian-British guitarist and composer Shama (Shyam Shah) is back with a new Swahili titled “Dunia ya Haraka”

The former long serving band leader of the Nairobi- based Orch Masika band is reputed for dedicating his life to creating and performing African Rhumba Music.

Now operating between London and Nairobi, Shama fuses the African Rhythms of his homeland, with Congolese guitar works.

In a recent interview, Shama said that he uses Swahili lyrics to create modern African dance music, rooted in vintage world sounds.

He got inspired by listening to some of the top legendary African musicians like Franco Luambo Makiadi, Dr Nico Kasanda, Zaiko Langa Langa-Nkolo Mboka and the Kenyan- based Orch Les Wanyika band.

He said that the use of Swahili helps to break through national and cultural divides.

Shama’s music emphasises traditional musicianship and culture which, despite using modern production methods, still retains its authenticity.

During the four years he was band leader of the Masika Africa, Shama released two studio albums and performed in hundreds of shows in various entertainment spots in Nairobi with the group.

Ever since he relocated to London in 2019, he has been engaged with various artistes due to his skills as a guitarist, composer and arranger.

Notably, it was in London where he began working with legendary Congolese guitarist Burkina Faso, and bassist Mulele Matondo, his major mentors in the music industry.

Bukina Faso is reputed for having performed with Congolese crooner JB Mpiana’s Orch Wenge BCBG and General Defao’s Big Stars Band. In London, he has played at famous festivals and venues such as The Jago and Rich Mix, with acts such as Congolese-Latin band Group Lokito.

Some of his notable collaborations include tracks with UK-based producers Village Cuts, Kenyan artist Yaba, Honduran singer Ana Bulnes and the Nairobi-based Les Mangelepa band.

“I hope that my music will continue to spread and inspire a new generation of musicians to appreciate the uniqueness and value of African music, and its power to create a more positive future,” Shama said.

Veteran Congolese musician Josky Kiambukuta, who died in the DR Congo on March 7, 2021. Photo credit: Courtesy

Meanwhile, the burial of Congolese musician Josky Kiambukuta Londa which was to be held today in Kinshasa, DRC, has been postponed.

Speaking to Saturday Nation yesterday, Kenyan promoter Hellen Winnie Arika said a new date will be confirmed later next week.

The former TPOK Jazz great, who passed away on March 7, after a long illness, was among the few surviving legends of the band.