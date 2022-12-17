Guinness hosts the ultimate football experience

Guinness will be hosting the ultimate football experience tomorrow at K1 Klubhouse, Parklands in Nairobi.

Guinness has been at the forefront of football moments for years and provides unique viewing experiences. The event will be headlined by DJ Exclusive who promises to keep the guests entertained throughout the night as they celebrate their favourite teams.

Elsewhere Kenya Cane will be hosting ‘The Greats Fest’ cultural extravaganza today at Ivas Garden at Kabati.

The event will be a cultural blend of great music, food and a legendary Kenyan spirit featuring live performances by Mugithi sensation Sammy Wagithomo and Peter Kihambati Solo alongside DJ Qariz (Kenya) and DJ Ricmoh.