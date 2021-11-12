Growing older, wiser and trying to hide the child in me

I understand myself as an urban girl and a creative. I am a big believer of individuality, the follow-your-own-path mantra.

By  Bett Kinyati

What you need to know:

  • As long as my inner child is roaming free giggling then I will forever be young.
  • I turned 37. I am not childish at 37, I am child-like: I am happy, hungry and hopeful.

I am not afraid of growing older. What makes me afraid is that my age will decree I silence my inner child and sit her sad in a lonely corner. A corner where she will bury her head into her folded knees, and cry. But as long as my inner child is roaming free giggling then I will forever be young. And happy. I will live like a child and die a child.

