Growing older, wiser and trying to hide the child in me

I am not afraid of growing older. What makes me afraid is that my age will decree I silence my inner child and sit her sad in a lonely corner. A corner where she will bury her head into her folded knees, and cry. But as long as my inner child is roaming free giggling then I will forever be young. And happy. I will live like a child and die a child.

I recently celebrated my birthday. I don’t share my birthday with anyone you would know, on October 12. Not that it matters. I know people who share a birthday with Nelson Mandela and the only thing they have in common is their taste for those outrageous silk shirts. The Madiba shirts. The ones that look like tablecloths.

I turned 37. I am not childish at 37, I am child-like: I am happy, hungry and hopeful. I am more child-like in the second half of my 30s than I was in my first half. I have settled into life. I understand myself as an urban girl and a creative. I am a big believer of individuality, the follow-your-own-path mantra.

Granted, my life isn’t where I envisioned it would be at 37, but then again, what did 28-year-old me know about making plans for 37-year-old me? I was single back then, no kids. I wasn’t writing for a living.

I don’t know where I will be at 43 or 50, Inshallah, and that’s OK. What I am certain of is that I am on my life’s path. Never mind that I am making much less money now than I was at 28 – this could explain why I had such an idealistic naive outlook to life, imagining it would unfurl in a linear and predictable fashion. With no upsets.

At 37, I like a single malt whiskey on the rocks. I love the colour green but I have also been leaning towards the deeper shades of blue. I don’t know what genre of music I am drawn to anymore, there was no soundtrack to turning 37. Maybe the new soundtrack to my life is silence.

Doing the right thing

If I am stranded on a deserted island, these are the five things I would want: My Kindle, with an unlimited supply of books. Journaling materials. A new Spotify playlist daily. My Audio-Technica headphones. I am still thinking about the fifth item. A smart-ass would bring me my phone but I would fling it into the sea.

My phrase when I was 36 was ‘start again’. I chose this phrase because it felt that I had spent considerable time building the blocks of my life – as you would Lego blocks – only for someone to churlishly snatch whatever I had built and break it apart. I had to start again. I will carry this phrase for another few years as it captures everything about being like a child.

I have not caught most of the TV series that became something of a rite of passage for my generation. I have not caught ‘The Sopranos’ or ‘Game Of Thrones’, definitely not ‘Money Heist’. I am the one per cent you hear being taunted, he-he. I have made peace with the possibility that I will never catch these series.

I love to experiment. Especially with ideas.

In the last decade, I have run five different businesses, including a mama mboga business. Experimenting is fun. I realise now that I wasn’t after the money these side-hustles make me but after the experience of being a business owner. Of solving problems I know people have. Asking myself, How can I make this work?

I am not scared of failing because my confidence and curiosity always outweighs my fear. Always. I consider it a gift, this foolish courage. Failure doesn’t cripple me, it fuels me. I learn. I move on.

At 37, I still don’t have the relationship with God our mothers had. I usually forget to pray. I don’t fast. The Bible verses I recall are the ones my daughter memorises from preschool.