Gospel singer Ayuma ‘dares’ Africa with heart of worship

Gospel singer and preacher Ayuma Omufulukhani, known for some of her songs like Wastahili, Msalaba and Damu Imebubujika, is now taking the praise and worship concept to another level with her mission of Back to the Heart of Worship.

Beginning next month, she will lead worship, every first Saturday of every month, together with Celebration Church Kenya choir at the Six Eighty Hotel in Nairobi. The “Taking Africa Back there” services will start at 2pm and end at 6pm.

Notably, the church has been inspired spiritually by Pastor Bonnie Deuschle of Celebration Church Zimbabwe, a powerhouse worshipper, popularly known for her Tambira song. Pastor Bonnie also recently released Magnify, of which Ayuma says “has opened her heart and mind to think of a wider spectrum as she follows in her footsteps”.

Speaking recently to Saturday Nation, Ayuma said she wants to use inspiration from the Zimbabwean preacher and gospel musician to share the same in Kenya.

“Worship is not a presentation, performance, or show for monetary gains, it belongs to God and He deserves it whole,” she said.

Ayuma, who is from Musitinyi, Luanda in Vihiga County, will be looking forward to incorporating more local gospel musicians during her forthcoming monthly shows in Nairobi.

Inspired by her husband Osore Omufulukhani, also a preacher, Ayuma has in the recent past been involved in online interactions with gospel music fans. She holds that worship is character and purity.

“You cannot worship God with a tainted character and an impure heart, for God is Holy,” she said.

Other songs she has released include, Nitazidi Kuomba, Nondaanga and Chombo Chako, Unastahili. Most of the songs are available on YouTube with some being played on radio and TV.

For Ayuma, her ambition is to use this new preaching concept as a way of interacting with more worshippers across the board. She believes that this is a movement that will sweep Africa and the rest of the world. Gospel artistes and preachers are invited to attend.