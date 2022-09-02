Gorbachev’s cultural values and the empire that he dismantled

“He was a remarkably decent man.” Even without the “remarkably”, this is one of the things I would love for my acquaintances to say about me when I go. But this was said about Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev. Another remark I noted about him, from the same online article I was reading, was that “he was not a womaniser and was known for treating women respectfully.” I will leave that to my beloved sisters.

Anyway, you will have heard of Mikhail Gorbachev, who passed away last Tuesday, aged 91. Many knowledgeable people regard him as one of the greatest persons of the 20th century. My politically and historically well-informed colleagues will have told you how he was President of one of the most powerful empires of his time, the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics (USSR), comprising Russia and its then many satellite neighbours. He ended up wiping the USSR off the face of the political world map.

Russia-Ukraine war

You will probably best appreciate the continuing historical importance of these developments when you realise that the most important world crisis today is the war between Russia and Ukraine, two neighbours and former members of the USSR. As we said in an earlier chat, these people are closely related and extensively blended, ethnically. Indeed, Mikhail Gorbachev was of both Ukrainian and Russian descent.

What, however, I wish to share with you today, through our literary and cultural lenses, is my feeling that Gorbachev’s greatest achievement was the restoration of humanity (ubuntu) to the downtrodden citizens of the USSR and its satellites. For this precious human right of free and open self-expression, which he famously called “glasnost”, Gorbachev was prepared to sacrifice the Communist behemoth of the USSR, and he did. When the various components of the Soviet Union chose to go their ways, Gorbachev refused to send out the mighty Soviet Army to crush their self-assertion, as it had done in Hungary in 1956 and in Czechoslovakia in 1968.

Marxism-Leninism

You may be wondering why I write about these matters with obvious passion. Remember that Marxism-Leninism, on which Gorbachev’s USSR had been built, is the philosophy that many of our university teachers in the 1960s tried to instil into us, regardless of the disciplines we were taking. In their struggle to liberate themselves from the colonial brainwashing by their teachers, many of the first generation of African intellectuals, our teachers, had adopted socialism as their ideological approach to post-independence African issues. This, indeed, was the case with our literary luminaries, like Ngugi wa Thiong’o, Micere Mugo and the late Grant Kamenju.

The main problem here, as I see it now, is that Marxism-Leninism or “scientific materialism”, the brand of socialism that our teachers were adopting and trying to impart to us, was a very harsh and coercive system. Developed and applied through violent revolution in Russia and elsewhere in Eastern Europe at the beginning of the 20th century, it had no room for questioning and dissent. The emblem of the USSR was a hammer and sickle (crush and cut) on a red banner.

Western liberalism

It was not easy selling such an ideology to us who had been raised in the relatively laissez-faire atmosphere of Western liberalism, admittedly with all its exploitative, patronising and racist rapaciousness. Another major hurdle for “scientific materialism” was its self-avowed atheism, strongly alien to our acquired monotheistic faiths, Islam and Christianity, and our African roots. So, some of us demurred at the teaching of our then-young teachers, even at the risk of being labelled “bourgeois, reactionary, counter-revolutionary colonial stooges”.

The 1917 Russian Revolution, inspired by the scientific materialism ideology and led by Vladimir Lenin, was a remarkable historical phenomenon. It led to the building of a veritable superpower within a bare half century, and contributed decisively to the defeat of the evil forces of Nazism and Fascism in Europe during the Second World War. Its industrial and scientific prowess was also undeniable.

Terrible human cost

All these achievements, however, were obtained at a terrible human cost. The ideological aim of establishing a “dictatorship of the proletariat” (absolute rule by the working class people) was, apparently not realised by the revolutionary leaders. The sad history of the USSR suggests that the dictatorship that was established was not a dictatorship of the people. Instead, power and authority fell into the hands of a few of the leaders or even individuals, who ruled with an iron hand, tolerating no opposition and no dissent.

The worst was during the long rule of Josef Stalin, Lenin’s successor. Dissenters were either assassinated, as was the famous Leon Trotsky, forced into exile, detained or sent to penal and labour camps in frozen Siberia, where many of them died anyway. I told you of Alexander Solzhenitsyn, who fictionalised some of these horrors in his famous narrative, The Gulag Archipelago. Solzhenitsyn was himself a survivor of the camps, and he was later forced into exile because of the leaders’ objection to his writing.

So, Gorbachev was not alone in having doubts about the course of the Marxist-Leninist revolution. Indeed, my most vivid recollection of him is of a TV video clip of him exchanging pleasantries with Solzhenitsyn when the latter returned from his long exile after Gorbachev promulgated “glasnost”. It was a warm encounter, replete with the patronymics of the two men, “Mikhail Sergeyevich Gorbachev, Alexander Isayevich Solzhenitsyn”.

Patronymics are those middle names in Slavic culture that assert a person’s identity by suggesting their parentage. They are like our formulae in “Ngugi wa Thiong’o”, “Wafula Omwana wa Wanjala” or “Amina Binti Ramadhan”. They remind us that no one is a cipher, an insignificant so-and-so. We are all specific individuals, representatives of the families and communities from which we originate. This compels a sense of seriousness and responsibility.

The machinelike impersonality of the “scientific” Soviet society, which subjected everyone and everything to the “revolution”, was, understandably, unpalatable to a person as humane as Gorbachev. Little wonder that he subverted it, undermined it and destroyed it from his position of power.



