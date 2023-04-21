Funeral arrangements for Lokassa ongoing in Kinshasa

Arrangements for the funeral service for legendary Congolese guitarist and composer Denis Kasiya Lokassa ya Mbongo are ongoing in Kinshasa, DR Congo.

Scores of his counterparts, relatives and government officials were at the N’djili International Airport last Sunday evening to receive the body flown in from USA.

Speaking to Saturday Nation yesterday, Kinshasa-based musician Lofombe Gode confirmed his fellow music union officials - Blaise Bula and Adios Alemba as among those on the frontline of the funeral arrangements.

“We are still waiting for the confirmation of the burial date with the government officials still liaising with Lokassa’s family members,” he said.

An earlier funeral service was held on April 1 at the Conner Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Centre in Nashua, New Hampshire, USA.

Among those who attended the service were some of his US-based former counterparts like Mekanisi Modero, Wawali Bonane, Ngouma Lokito and Hussein Kalonji.

Lokassa, who spent a greater part of his later musical career outside his homeland DR Congo, succumbed to a long illness on March 14 at St Joseph’s Hospital in Nashua.

While living in Paris, France, Lokassa had a Togolese wIfe with children. This was after separating from his Congolese wife in Kinshasa. Notably, ever since leaving Tabu Ley’s Afrisa International band in late 1977, Lokassa initially pitched camp in Abidjan, Cote d’Ivoire and other West African cities. Later he settled in France in the early 1980s and finally the USA in the late 1990s.

Meanwhile, the body of veteran singer and composer Saak Sakul is set to be flown from Paris, France to Kinshasa next Thursday.

Sakul, who was a member of the legendary Kinshasa-based Trio Madjesi (Mario, Djeskain and Sinatra), also died after a long illness last month at a Paris hospital.

Sakul and his counterparts were initially in 1969 with Orch Veve which was led by composer, arranger, producer, and saxophonist Verckys Kiamuangana Mateta. They later left Orch Veve to form Orch Sosoliso which was the backup group for Trio Madjesi.

Darzee Kalend, leader of Bilenge Musica Du Congo band. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Elsewhere, popular Congolese musician Darzee Kalend backed by his group Bilenge Musica Du Congo performs every Saturday at the X-Billionaire Club, New West Field Hub Mall on Dennis Pritt Road, in Kilimani, Nairobi.

Every Friday they perform during the Rhumba High Definition shows at Rayspot Bar and Restaurant at Upperhill KCB Towers in Nairobi. This is the group’s new spot for rhumba fans featuring the latest Congolese dancing styles.