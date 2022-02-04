Focus on understanding syllabus and not examination questions

Hardly a term upon admission into Form Five in 1983, several form three students approached me to help them answer past examinations questions in literature.

The examination papers were on No Longer at Ease by Chinua Achebe. The novel had been a setbook in the 1970s under the East African Certificate of Education (EACE), then administered by the East African Examinations Council (EAEC).

I gladly looked at the questions and tried answering them. I had sat for the setbook in 1982, under the three-year-old Kenya Certificate of Education (KCE) administered by the Kenya National Examinations Council.

Knec first administered national examinations in 1980 after the collapse of the East African Community in 1977.

It was something of a surprise to me to discover that No Longer at Ease was once a setbook.

Strictly speaking, the focus of students, and the school system should be on curriculum content, or the syllabus, what educational authorities want the children to learn and experience — with or without examinations.

While examinations are part and parcel of the curriculum, it is not why schools exist. Schools exist to teach content, the what, of education. It is the teaching of the content that provides students with the opportunities to develop to the best of their individual abilities, the knowledge, skills, and attitudes necessary to function in whatever capacities, as an individual — as learners, employees or employers, citizens or family members.

Evaluative function

Examinations come into the universe of curriculum planning and implementation because of its evaluative function. Examinations assess how well, how deep and how much children have learned.

It follows that students’ focus on examinations — past or speculative — misses the whole point of education and schooling in particular. It is tragic when the minders of students — the teachers — yield to the seductions of the examination questions syndrome. Teachers worth their salt don’t get distracted with examinations questions, whatever the (material) rewards. They focus on exposing learners to the syllabus.

Knec Competence-Based Assessment (CBA) Coordinator, Anne Ngatia, says the focus of the students and the teachers should be primarily on understating the concepts in the prescribed curriculum.

“Interest in examination questions should be after understanding the concepts,” Ngatia says. She notes that the interest should be to understand the different ways questions are set in respect to the concepts they have learned.

Examinations are not an end in themselves. They are a means to an end. They assess the understanding and acquisition of knowledge in the taught curriculum and its application or utilisation to solve problems — real and simulated.

Important as they are to an education system, examinations support effective teaching and learning of the curriculum.

Undue interest in examination papers — past or speculative — at the school level, is that it leads to what experts in educational assessment call item-teaching as opposed to curriculum teaching.

Problem solving skills

In item-teaching, instruction and learning is organised either around the actual items found on a test or around a set of look-alike items.

On the other hand, curriculum-teaching-cum learning requires teachers and learners to direct their instruction and learning toward a specific body of content knowledge or a specific set of cognitive skills embodied in the syllabus, according to W. James Popham, professor emeritus at University of California Graduate School of Education and Information Studies and a recognised expert on educational assessment.

Evidently, focus on teaching the syllabus, without the distraction of examination questions exposes students to the depth and breadth of knowledge, and skills learners need to develop the analytical, creative and problem solving skills.

All categories of learners — the bright, the average and the slow — need sufficient exposure to the syllabus. Examination questions test a fraction of the knowledge, skills and capabilities that an education system seeks to nurture in children.

Focus on the curriculum helps every child. Mr James Indimuli, an assistant director for Quality and Standards Assurance in the Ministry of Education, says that the syllabus is designed in such a manner that students move from the simple to the complex on one hand, and from the known and unknown concepts, on the other.

“Once you teach children in the right manner, they learn what ought to be learned,” he says, adding that learning the concepts in the curriculum is through small doses, divided into lessons, as learning progresses. In this way, every learner benefits. They complete an educational cycle — be it primary or secondary education cycle.