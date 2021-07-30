Flight attendant: My 39 years working for Kenya Airways

Life in the Sky

The cover page of Jimnah Albert Muchene's book titled Life in the Sky.

By  Collins Omulo

Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Muchene takes the reader through his journey in the aviation industry right from 1977 when he joined until his retirement in 2016 in a captivating manner.
  • The book details some of the worst air disasters in the world, the journey of Kenya Airways, the life of a flight attendant and a flight purser.

The late John F Kennedy Junior once said: “Flying is the greatest fun I have ever enjoyed with my clothes on.” Perhaps he was right.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.