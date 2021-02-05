Congolese singer Fiston Lusambo releases Kenyan tribute song

Visiting UK-based Congolese musician Fiston Lusambo recently released a new video dedicated to Kenyan fans titled Jirekebishe Ogolla.

Fiston has in the last few years has been incorporating Kenyan and Congolese musicians in his recordings.

With the Covid-19 global pandemic having restricted live performances, Fiston, who has been in Kenya since December last year, is elated with the new production.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week Fiston said he produced the new song with the backing of Nairobi-based Ketebul All Stars Band.

“I have always considered Kenya my second home in music as it was through Kenya that I settled in the UK alongside the Orch Virunga Band led by Samba Mapangala,“ Fiston said.

Since 2015, Fiston has been visiting Kenya regularly for music production. Notably, he accompanied the legendary Mose Fan Fan during the Papa Lolo tour of 2016.

Others who accompanied him from UK back then included Tanzanian Said Kanda Tumba, Congolese singer Nzaya Nzayadio and guitarist Douglas Kib Misapi.

Earlier productions

Kenyan singer and dancer Fifi Moto and Congolese Guy Kadi are have been featured prominently in the new video Jirekebishe Ogolla, which is already proving to be popular on YouTube.

Also featured in the video are dancers Caro Akinyi, Victorine Oguba, Picasso Jimmy, and Ewing Makela. On vocals is Fifi Moto, Guy Kadi, Nzaya Nzayadio and Kenyan singer Akuku Danger.

Others include drummer Sege Yegam guitarists Junes Kilau, Dedi Fender and Congas player Blaise Cava.

The video production was done by Pato Sapat Opips, alongside recording engineer Shunkiz Tobias at veteran Tabu Osusa’s Ketebul Music Studios in Nairobi.

Some of Fiston’s earlier productions through Ketebul Music include Ushauri, Uvumilivu (featuring Bozi Boziana), Tusitengane and Kukosa (both featuring General Defao.

From December 2019 to February last year, Fiston was in Nairobi courtesy of the District 6 Music Ultraphonic Music Company under Ed Ashcroft. He worked on tracks like Akuku Danger’s Idong Dala and Yasaki, a luhya song sung by Beryl Owano.

Elsewhere the burial of Congolese crooner Nzaya Nzayadio in Hull City, England has been postponed to February 17. His widow Matondo Nzayadio confirmed the chnage of burial date earlier this week.