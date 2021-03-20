Fiston Lusambo partners Tabu Osusa to promote Kenyan artistes

Fiston Lusambo

UK-based Congolese musician Fiston Lusambo.

By  Amos Ngaira

  • The Congolese musician and producer said he has already began working with a host of Kenyan artistes
  • Part of the project involves sampling the sounds of birds and animals in the forest, explore mixing that into the music production.

Visiting UK-based Congolese musician and producer Fiston Lusambo is working on an arts project involving various authentic Kenyan musicians aimed at replacing drum kits, electric and bass guitars with African traditional instruments.

