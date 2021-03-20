Fiston Lusambo partners Tabu Osusa to promote Kenyan artistes

Visiting UK-based Congolese musician and producer Fiston Lusambo is working on an arts project involving various authentic Kenyan musicians aimed at replacing drum kits, electric and bass guitars with African traditional instruments.

The project sponsored by the Arts Council of England is a breakthrough for the Kenyan artistes being the first of its kind for them.

Speaking to Saturday Nation recently Lusambo said he has already began working with a host of Kenyan artistes in the recent past aimed at giving the Kenyan artistes a new platform for promotion.

“Working with men and women from marginalised remote tribes in Africa to collaborate and mix traditional music styles has been my focus lately," Lusambo said.

Lusambo has partnered with Kenyan author and music producer Tabu Osusa in the project. Osusa is also the founder of Ketebul Music in Nairobi.

Tabu Osusa, the Executive Director of Ketebul Music at Ketebul Studios. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

Notably, Osusa, with over 35 years experience in the music industry, has previously recorded and produced music for artistes from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda an the DR Congo.

Part of the project involves sampling the sounds of birds and animals in the forest, explore mixing that into the music production.

Authentic African music

The rest of the current project will take place in the UK, involving two months of practicing, recording and sharing the music in London.

For Lusambo the current lull in the live entertainment scene due to global pandemic has been an ideal time to record and produce some of the new sounds in Kenya and Tanzania.

In England, where he is based with his Zong Zing All Stars band, Lusambo says the audiences need new exciting and authentic African music and lifestyles.

Besides working with his group Zong Zing All Stars Lusambo has previously worked with guitarist in Afriquoi, Virunga of Samba Mapangala, Somo Somo of Mose Fan Fan, Kasai Masai, Taxi Pata Pata, Orchestra Les Mangelepa, and Rumba Ray of Maray of Papa Wemba.

