Fictionalising the good old East African Railways days

Patrick Ochieng

Mr Patrick Ochieng, author of the book ‘Playing a Dangerous Game’. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Gloria Mwaniga

Patrick Ochieng’s debut YA novel, Playing a Dangerous Game, was published by Norton Young Readers in August 2021. It recounts life in Nairobi’s Railways estate through the eyes of a precocious teenager trying to navigate friendships, family, crushes and class issues.

