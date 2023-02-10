Failure to point out wrongs in exams discredits the process

While announcing the 2022 examination results of the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE), the Education Cabinet Secretary Mr Ezekiel Machogu, downplayed any possible malpractice.

Going by history, it sounded unrealistic and unbelievable. For any results to be credible, a percentage of error is allowed.

During the KCSE examination period, there were reports of attempted or actual cheating.

Hiding irregularities does not add any value to the CS’s job appraisal. If anything, it sends a message of a CS who is not taking such a sensitive national matter seriously.

This is likely to make an impression of abetting cheating in national examinations.

Research has demonstrated that schools gradually rise or drop in terms of their mean scores.

Except in extreme situations, statisticians have identified deviations not exceeding 2.5 as being realistic.

In the 2022 KCSE results, there were extreme deviations of more than 5 points. Little-known schools shot into the limelight.

Likewise, some schools had results that were suspiciously negatively skewed in distribution.

If their results are genuine, the old giant schools should benchmark with them.

Secondary schools in Kenya are categorised as national, extra-county, county and even sub-county.

Students are placed in these schools based on the marks they score in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examinations. The possible highest mark a standard 8 candidate can score is 500.

Except in areas of affirmative action, national schools get the lion’s share of the ‘best’ marks of which the majority have 400 marks and above, depending on how many students had selected an individual school.

The historical national secondary schools such as Kenya High, Mang’u, Maseno, Alliance, and Starehe Boys, among others, would not surprise us if they emerged top.

In fact, the opposite is true. Some of the relatively new national schools are likely to admit as low as 380, thus good grades are also expected of them.

Some extra-county schools receive children with as high as 400 marks downward to a low of 350 marks depending on many factors.

These include the failure of some students to raise school fees for national or extra-county schools, the performance status of the school as well as the outcome of each year’s examination.

County schools are likely to admit 250-350 marks and the rest will go to sub-county, mostly day schools.

If KCPE examination results are a true reflection of each child’s capacity, it would be expected that national schools would emerge at the top.

However, queries have also been raised about the nature and structure of the KCPE examination.

With multiple choice questions, a pupil may be ‘lucky’ and guess only the correct answers. In addition, there have been cases of pupils who had extremely low marks at KCPE emerging among the top in KCSE examinations.

That notwithstanding, it will be unusual for a (sub)county school that admitted students with an aggregate of a grade of D+ to emerge with a mean score of an A, A- or even a B+.

Social media is awash with sensational information insinuating tampering with either the examination process or the results in favour of certain schools or region(s).

Having so many with the coveted grade A coming from the same region raises eyebrows.

These claims should not be taken lying down. Investigating agencies should launch scrutiny of what may have transpired.

During the release of KCPE examination results, some schools raised an outcry concerning poor results. Manipulating national examination results, if any, discredits the Kenya National Examination Council (KNEC) as well as the Ministry of Education.

Examination results in Kenya are a matter of life and death. They determine the trajectory of each student's future career.

We should, therefore, not allow the country to slip back to the era of pre-former CSs Matiang’i and Magoha when there was rampant cheating.

A student with a genuine grade of B could not be placed in any university course. Although loved and hated in equal measure, the duo brought sanity to the examination process in Kenya.

In spite of the CS assuring students with a C and below a placement in middle-level colleges and technical training institutions, nothing can replace the desire for the coveted slot at the apex learning institution.

The new CS should learn from his predecessors the seriousness of an examination process.