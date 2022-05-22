Expand: Why the world needs to rethink future design models

You are already experiencing a myriad of possibilities that have been enabled by technology as man’s thinking got advanced over the past two decades.

Every digital life you are living now is a result of numerous design thinking done in between 2004 and 2010, giving rise to the current wave of Industry 4.0 dominated by algorithms emanating from computer engineers working at Google, Meta, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon, Alibaba, Twitter, Huawei, Samsung, Tencent and lately Uber, TikTok and Netflix.

Every generation has had some kind of design thinking that has suited it, but with the current pace of technological advances where futurists believe we may need to migrate to a different planet, more work is needed in rethinking the design of that kind of new life.

A new book by Danish designer, entrepreneur and author Jens Martin Skibsted and fellow countryman Christian Bason, director of MindLab titled Expand: Stretching the Future by Design is challenging our very own existence, where we continue to live by the economic and technological designs of the past.

Current hazards

Readers of Expand will open their eyes into what the authors find to be “the world’s thorniest problems”, from the current hazards of climate change to global income inequalities that were witnessed during Covid-19 vaccine inequity and the potential weaponisation of Artificial Intelligence (AI).

But not just a good design for the future is needed but rather an expansion of the very way the world thinks to create solutions to its upcoming biggest challenges in a period where we are seeing a rapid global population growth rate.

In their book, they emphasise the need to rethink how economies are prepared for future catastrophes, through their policies and technology, systems and users. Ideas and designs are good but until they are implemented and their impact measured, they only remain as abstractions.

Expand will introduce you to six design expansions that heavily hang on time, proximity, life, value, dimensions and sectors – which are also the chapters. You will find it an enjoyable challenge when you start looking at the world in different lenses because it is only through expansive thinking that innovators, thinkers and financiers can unleash the truly innovative ideas of tomorrow that make planet Earth a comfortable and sustainable place to live in.

The book looks deeply into past designs, how they suited the generations of that time, then explains current designs and how they are fast getting old-fashioned, then into the future where more critical thoughts are needed to sustain the lives of future generations. You will also learn the Danish perspective of the world.

Crazy world

The Danes explore the theory of singularity, how it could one day be the mainstay way of life, and how crazy the world may become if AI is left to control everything. You will also learn top technologies like quantum computing that IBM is betting on to halt the perils of climate change, requiring proper and magnified design thinking.

Jens and Christian even give the example of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, who is behind plans to build a clock deep inside a Texas mountain that will remain intact, operational, and accurate over 10,000 years. Why is he doing this? “The clock is intended not for ramblers who have lost track of time but to encourage us to measure the long term in centuries—so that we might take long-term responsibility.”

The 249-page masterpiece is meant for individuals, policy makers, governments and corporates that care about the future of human existence, champion the prosperity of all communities and preach against the abuse of technology. The six expansions are universal in nature and can be used anywhere by anyone.