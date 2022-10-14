Epic duel: The Uhuru-Ruto clash had a Shakespearean thickening plot

In a chaotic scene from William Shakespeare’s play, Julius Caesar, the character Casca stabs the Roman Emperor Julius Caesar first and then Brutus stabs him last.

The emperor may have been so shocked that his friend Brutus was among his assassins that he may not have seen the point of trying to resist.

Caesar may have cast a tear-stained, mournful glance upon Brutus as the knife plunged into his body and then uttered the heart-breaking words, said most likely in a certain tone of sadness, “Et tu, Brute? — You too, Brutus?”.

“Et tu, Brute?” moaned the dying conqueror as he covered himself with his toga (the outer cloth ancient Romans draped over the shoulders and around the body).

He then readied himself for the sleep of death. So died Julius Caesar — the great Roman leader and warrior who won battles in swift, conclusive victories and known for blustering braggadocio especially in coining the phrase “veni, vidi, vici” (I came, I saw, I conquered) — through the hand of his friend.

The questioning phrase “Et tu, Brute? — You too, Brutus?” is often used to signify an unexpected betrayal by a friend. And it is a phrase that can be aptly used to describe the falling out between then-President Uhuru Kenyatta (now retired) and then-Deputy President Dr William Ruto (now president).

As Deputy President, Dr Ruto may have lifted his head, looked sombrely at President Uhuru and uttered his own version of “You too, Brutus?”.

Twists and deadly turns

The Uhuru-Ruto relationship exhibited the hallmarks of a Shakespearean plot — adrenaline-filled twists and deadly turns — towards a cataclysmic climax.

Both men are compelling figures chiselled in a grand manner — born kings of men — objects of mystery, fascination and mass public appeal.

Maybe, on some nights, Dr Ruto may have vacillated between sweet dreams where he was reunited with his boss and nightmares in which his boss was raging at him.

Dreams, nightmares and reality collided. And the reality was that his boss supported Raila Odinga for the presidency.

A great plot has five elements of exposition, rising action, climax, falling action and denouement — in that order.

For the Uhuru-Ruto relationship, “the exposition” started with razzmatazz, with matching suits and ties in a famous show of bromance.

However, in 2018, this relationship took a nose-dive after President Uhuru’s famous “handshake” with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Feeling snubbed, Dr Ruto started an insurgency against his boss in what would be the “rising action” part of the plot.

Then it reached “the climax” when President Ruto won, especially during his swearing-in ceremony at the Moi International Sports Centre (Kasarani) on 13th September 2022.

The swearing-in ceremony was the ultimate event for the transfer of power from the fourth to the fifth president.

There could have been a luscious scent as the spheres of the two great men’s perfumes mingled, and that scent, combined with the smell of the dry air of Nairobi, must have created an intoxicating power cloud over the two men as they moved towards each other.

There were two different men at Kasarani: One entering the stage and another exiting it.

President Ruto was looking courageously into the unknown future — with a clean slate probably with no doubts or griefs, or remorse yet. The horizon before him was clear, all the winds were still and the ocean tranquil.

Age and experience

The former President’s eyes, however, must have been more solemn with the weighty hopes of age and experience — probably worn by responsibilities, sorrows and a myriad of regrets.

Squinting under the glare of the Nairobi afternoon sun at Kasarani, as the two men exchanged the ceremonial sword, the sun etched imperfections in their skins, and in the unforgiving light, tiny glints of silver spread along the edges of their clothes.

As President Ruto’s eyes probably drifted to the crowd and then to the former President, I wonder if as former President Uhuru walked to his seat, in his slightly hunched and forlorn posture, President Ruto felt a bit sad about what his former boss had just relinquished — the privileged position of guardianship over the people of Kenya.

The former President seemed like a man who had travelled to a new place 10 years earlier and when he had finally arrived, seemed baffled, and a bit saddened, by what he had found at the office of the president.

He looked less enthusiastic and a little more resigned. He was like a poet of disappointed love — after having been seemingly rejected (albeit narrowly) by Kenyan voters together with his “project” (Hon Raila Odinga).

The Kasarani event was the grand finale of the plot. After this, the plot experienced “falling action” as it moved towards the final “denouement” (resolution).

This is the point in the plot at which the conflict is resolved. The word denouement means literally to “untie the knot,” which refers to the untying of narrative entanglements in a plot.

In this case, the conflict between the main protagonists (Ruto and Uhuru) is somehow resolved or at least the action-packed chapters are over.