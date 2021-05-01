End of an era as omutibo producer Manasseh Omwona exits the scene

Manasseh Omwoma

Veteran music producer Manasseh Omwoma who used to run the Diploma label. He died on April 11, 2021 in Bunyore Vihiga County. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  David Matende

He was once described as “a living encyclopaedia of the recording and music business in East Africa” by renowned music researcher, Rainer Lotz. Manasseh Omwoma was a pioneer Kenyan music producer and prominent promoter of local music.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.