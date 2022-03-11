Breaking News: Raila Odinga endorsed as Azimio presidential candidate

An emotionally nuanced book from a Kenyan griot

Muki Garang

Muki Garang, author of the book ‘Invisible Optics.’ 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Barbara Wanjala

What you need to know:

  • Author opens up his inner life to the reader in this unflinchingly honest book.
  • By his own confession, the self-aware Muki Garang is a man of many words.

Muki Garang has written an amazing book. His Invisible Optics is a deftly woven tapestry of some of the key moments in the author’s life thus far. Just as light stimulates sight and makes things visible, Garang opens up his inner life to the reader in this unflinchingly honest book that is a hybrid of poetry and prose.

