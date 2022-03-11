An emotionally nuanced book from a Kenyan griot

Muki Garang has written an amazing book. His Invisible Optics is a deftly woven tapestry of some of the key moments in the author’s life thus far. Just as light stimulates sight and makes things visible, Garang opens up his inner life to the reader in this unflinchingly honest book that is a hybrid of poetry and prose.

A bold experiment in form and content, Invisible Optics is an emotionally powerful and crucially important portrayal of Kenyan masculinity today, of what is faced by the Black man of this generation both at home and abroad.

By his own confession, the self-aware Muki Garang is a man of many words. What he learned as he grew older however, was that people paid more attention to him when he rapped than when he spoke. Rapping got him attention and this led to him writing newspaper articles, essays, poems and blogging on online Hiphop forums. In Invisible Optics, the author charts the journey of his love of, and quest for, mastery of words.

A departure from traditional conventions, this hybrid of poetry and prose proves to be the ideal vehicle for exploring issues and for framing varied subject matter such as love, conflict and loss, depending on the contours of a particular experience. Garang seamlessly combines the two forms, making the reader yearn for his stage voice now rendered on a page.

Titled “My Family’s frequency,” the first section of the book is written in prose form, he reminisces about the sonic sorcery emitted by his battery-powered Sanyo Portable FM/AM 2-band receiver, a gift from his father. A man of few words who was not given to displays of affection, and whose character deeply impacted the author’s.

The cover of the book ‘Invisible Optics’ by Muki Garang. Photo credit: Pool

The transistor radio’s frequency markings were not visible, so he never knew what he was tuning into but he never got jaded at fiddling with his tuner. Through the antennae and AM/FM frequencies and eventually defunct headphones, Garang is teleported to the mystic lands in Timbuktu where rhythms beckon him in Wolof and virtuoso plucks of Kora strings.

The reader is inserted into a picturesque scene of Gerang’s childhood through the poem Dana Wilkista, here imagery is used a device to depict the senses of time, love and affection for his grandmother Wilkista. Her aluminium-antennae radio was solid black and interspersed with brown formica patterns, for which she would swap dry cells from her torch to power.

Here, we get a glimpse of an indelible imprint on the author’s mind: “Ice Cube’s You Know How We Do It would play daily from 4 pm”, and grandmother Wilkista would watch him bop his head to it, early evidence of his love for beats, rhymes and life as denoted by his Hiphop exemplar Q-tip from A Tribe Called Quest. But Dana Wilkista is no longer there now. Loss is something we will encounter again in the book.

Strained family relationships break the heart in Possible Outcomes, the other standout poem in this section. Eventually the sun sets on the author’s time in Kisumu and he heads to Nairobi where he will encounter life writ large.

The author’s strengths are on display when he intersperses poems throughout the text. As we journey alongside, the author draws from a well of various traditions ranging from African oral poetry to spoken word and hiphop, one hears the words on the page, a testament to the author’s prowess with sounds and words. Garang’s commitment to popular culture in Kenya as a mode of expression and entertainment spans over two decades, thus his ability to hold an audience rapt translates onto the page.

Relationship choices

We grow with the writer as he examines and tries to understand the journey he has taken in life. The book is divided into seven parts. While “My Family’s Frequency” veers towards nostalgia in parts: “Of KBC Luo evening news by Omuga Kabisaye” and pain in others: “Your caring hands/now strike to protect”, “Mother’s Tongue” is a sorrowful depiction of a son embracing grief of losing a mother: “It is not well/ I do not have a mother now”. “Black Lives in Matter” laments on Africa’s plight: “This is Africa where a G trades for 20 /making decisions for our lives/ for they are the world controllers”. “The Artist” section tackles the origins of the author’s musical journey: “Greetings my name is vision/ Listen to the sound of colour”.

In “The Brain’s Child”, we are introduced to Hera, the author’s brainchild, a metaphor illustrating the looming doubt faced by creatives. The author’s pilgrimage to Artistry is described in the “A dollar a day” section: “This is music for border hoppers changing shillings to dollars, dollars to kwachas, kwachas to pulas and pulas to rands.” Finally, in “Straight No Chaser”, the author contends with losing his best friend: “In characteristic Greek drama the gods kidnapped you.”

This section also tackles relationship choices that, by external appearances do not seem to be in alignment with his political ideals. The reader is made aware of the author’s travel and experiences when he shares his African realities in his interracial relationships, through a poetic section that is rather inaccessible to this reader. Nevertheless, the author has a right to be human: to make his own choices as to which parts of his experience to share, and which ones to encrypt.

Invisible Optics is not only an interrogation of the choices made by the poet, it is also a form of catharsis when the author confronts the disappointment, betrayal and loss in his life. It is noted in the poetry, a yearning for the hindsight that would have yielded kinder and better relationships. That said, Damascene moments are current and ongoing: There are lessons from every situation: foresight can be gleaned from new situations. We cannot turn back the hands of time, but we can learn from the invisible optics of the past and present in order to chart futures that are healthier and more livable for ourselves and others.