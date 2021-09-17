Emma Jalamo returns to Egesa Villa with new songs

Top ohangla musician Emma Jalamo projects a more mature and contemplative tune in his latest release. PHOTO| FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Popular Ohangla musician Emma Jalamo will this afternoon be the highlight during a Saturday afternoon show dubbed “The Thrill Saturday Gig” at Egesa Villa in Nairobi’s Umoja estate.

