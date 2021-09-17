Emma Jalamo returns to Egesa Villa with new songs

Popular Ohangla musician Emma Jalamo will this afternoon be the highlight during a Saturday afternoon show dubbed “The Thrill Saturday Gig” at Egesa Villa in Nairobi’s Umoja estate.

Jalamo is known for some of his songs like Ämilo Nyar Nyakach, Ädede Eng and Utanikumbuka. He has been working on new songs.

This weekend’s shows are part of his comeback plans to entertain his fans at various city joints.

He fuses Ohangla, Benga and Rhumba in some of his beats backed by his band the Ramogi Ohangla Rhumba (ROR). Also featuring in the group are dancers. Most of his lyrics range from social messages, relationships to cultural awareness.

The show starts at 1pm while entrance is Sh300. Tomorrow, he will perform at the JM Lounge on Gatanga Road in Lavington, Nairobi. Entrance is Sh500. The show is dubbed “Mixed Emotions Party”.

For Rhumba fans in Mombasa, the Ambro Lamusica band will tomorrow perform during the “Rhumba Sundays” show at the Divas Lounge in Bamburi from 1pm.