Ed Wainaina: I taught myself art and have no regrets about it

Ed Wainaina describes himself as a multidisciplinary Kenyan artist who was born and raised in Nairobi. He is an illustrator, painter and animator.

Why do you do what you do?

Simple. I love art with a passion. It helps me communicate the crazy thoughts in my head for the world to see. Because of that, I was interested in following my passion.

How do you work?

There’s usually a design and painting process that I follow. I think of an idea, research on it, sketch ideas and finally produce the magic.

What’s your background in art?

I started making art from the age of seven. I was a self-taught artist until I Joined the University of Nairobi. I currently hold a degree in Illustration.

What role does the artist have in society?

Creative thinkers and makers provide their communities with joy, interaction, and inspiration, but they also give thoughtful critique to our political, economic and social systems — pushing communities to engage thoughtfully and make steps toward social progress. If we imagine a world with no artists, we are looking at a bleak bland world

What has been a seminal experience for you?

Wow! There have been so many ground-breaking moments. I’m forever grateful. I’ll mention two. Creating for Land Rover at such a young age, having the chance to do a Tusker advert and also design the Combi for the advert. Loved it!

How has your practice changed over time?

Oh, great that you asked this. My art keeps changing because I don’t like being too comfortable. I love learning new techniques and experimenting.

What art do you most identify with?

(Laughs). That’s like asking me which child I favour the most. I’ll say I identify with traditional art, digital art and animations mostly.

What work do you most enjoying doing?

Personal work because I have room to mess up, redo and have fun. Client work has to be precise and in flavour of the clients’ requests.

What’s your strongest memory of your childhood?

Having the opportunity to travel to Japan among other countries at such a young age. The culture shock and seeing how a country can be so advanced. My family and I were a sight to see because it was rare to find a black person there. I remember one time my mother and sister entered a train, its doors closed before my father and I could board. We thought we’d never see them again. Remember there’s a huge language barrier. It took a whole day to find them.

What’s your scariest experience?

Losing my dear mother at a young age and not knowing how life would be without her.

Another one was when I had gone for a road trip with a group of friends. One of them, a close friend, almost drowned because the canoe he was in overturned.

What’s your favourite art work?

You’re really trying to pit my children against each other. I would say the largest mural I’ve ever done. It’s in Nairobi Street Kitchen. You can’t miss it. It was inspired by one of my favourite musicians, Blinky Bill. Shout out to him. I love it so much because it pushed me out of my comfort zone.

What jobs have you done other than being an artist?

My first job was being a cashier at a restaurant in Westlands, which I quit after a month. I have also been the main actor in an advert.

What do you dislike about your work and what do you like about your work?