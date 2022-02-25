Ed Wainaina: I taught myself art and have no regrets about it

Ed Wainaina

Kenyan artist Ed Wainaina.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Karen Muriuki

What you need to know:

  • I think of an idea, research on it, sketch ideas and finally produce the magic.
  • My art keeps changing because I don’t like being too comfortable.

Ed Wainaina describes himself as a multidisciplinary Kenyan artist who was born and raised in Nairobi. He is an illustrator, painter and animator.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.