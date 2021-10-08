Eastlands youth unite to form new dance group

Zamaleo Afriq

Members of the Zamaleo Afriq dance during rehearsals in Huruma, Nairobi. 

Photo credit: Pool

By  Thomas Rajula

What you need to know:

  • The group has 12 members but had started out with 22.
  • The group members range between the ages of 20 to 29.

Some youth from Huruma and its neighbouring areas have come together to form a cultural dance group, Zamaleo Afriq Dance Group. The cultural performing artistes, helmed by Nancy Akoth and her assistant Kelvin Otieno Omondi, includes members from Kariobangi South, Kiamaiko and Kariobangi in Nairobi’s northeast part.

