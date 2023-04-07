Easter fun of live shows and disco music

Various spots across the country have lined up shows to mark the Easter weekend, Rhumba star John Junior will tonight perform during an Easter rhumba show at the Naliaz Grill on Menangai Road in Upper Hill, Nairobi.

Tomorrow, he will perform at the Benelix Lounge, Greenspan Mall in Nairobi’s Doonholm estate. Entrance will Sh500 for the Sunday rhumba night party.

Elsewhere, The Wiseguy Experience will today host a Easter Saturday variety show at the Chester House in Nairobi. Among the activities lined up include a DJ battle, breakdance, battle rap and beatboxing. The show will start at 2pm.

In Kakamega, the Boys Club and Lounge will tonight host The Sibour Live - Easter Edition featuring DJ Marto Sibuor. It will be the best of rhumba from 6pm until dawn.

For fans of Neuro- Soul , Ayira’s Neosoul Cafe, Nairobi will on April 16 host the Kike Neuro- Soul with Marion CMJ Show. The show, which will start at 3pm, is an inclusive world that will accommodate and embrace neurodiversity.

Meanwhile, an Eid Mubarak Festival is set to be held on April 29 at the Moonshine (Inside the Reed Hotel) in Mombasa. The show will feature a special performance by Jay Melody. Entrance will be Sh1,000.

The funeral service service for legendary Congolese guitarist and composer Denis Kasiya Lokassa ya Mbongo was held last Saturday in Nashua, New Hampshire, USA.

Among those who attended the funeral at the Conner Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Centre were fellow musicians Mekanisi Modero, Wawali Bonane, Ngouma Lokito and Hussein Kalonji.

According Mekanisi, plans are still underway to have Lokassa’s body flown back home to DR Congo for burial later this month . ‘‘We are awaiting confirmation from Congolese government and family,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, arrangements are underway for a tribute show for Lokassa on April 22 in New York city. The show, to be held at Silvana Harlem, will start at 3pm and end at 7pm. It will feature various US- based Congolese artistes.





For rhumba fans in Nairobi, the Afro Sound Band featuring the new

Nairobi female sensational guitarist Nelly Solo will be among the highlights when they perform tonight at Cocorico Lounge, Savanah Road, and every Sunday in Alaska Lounge, Nairobi West.

The group, led by Elvis Lola, son of legendary TP OK Jazz singer Lola Checain, specialeses in both new and old rhumba songs .

Elsewhere, in Mombasa, the Amitie Musica band led by Crispen Tambwe performs every Wednesday at the Sky Lounge at Bamburi.

On Fridays and Saturdays, the group performs at Leisure Gardens and Grills also in Mombasa. Arrangements are underway for the group to mark its 25th anniversary since formation on June 3 in Mombasa. Details of the event will be released later by Tambwe.