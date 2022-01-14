Drug tests noble but there are bigger challenges in education

Maranda students

Maranda High School students wait to be re-admitted to on December 3, 2021. The students were required to show proof of mandatory drug and substance tests.

By  Wanjohi Githinji

What you need to know:

  • It is important to note that students were not burning schools because of drugs.
  • Apathy is creeping in among students in all levels of education.

It was a noble idea for Maranda High School in Siaya County to direct that their students be tested for use of drugs. However it is important to note that students were not burning schools because of drugs. Suggestions of how to prevent a recurrence of student unrest have already been made. On top is the need to reform the management in the ministry of Education. In addition is improving the schools to accommodate students of the 21st Century.

