DJ Shinah to entertain disco fans in Mombasa

For disco fans in Mombasa, DJ Shinah, one of the most promising lady DJs on the Coast, has a new entertaining concept for revellers there. Every Friday, she will perform at the La Casa Di Nico (formerly II Covo) off Mombasa- Malindi Road (next to Kenya Bay Hotel) in Bamburi.

Speaking earlier this week to Saturday Nation, DJ Shinah (also popularly known as the “First Lady of Spin”) said she was looking forward to giving revellers a different blend of entertainment as they sample Italian cuisine and drinks at the new spot.

“It will be an opportunity every Friday for revellers to dance and dine at the beach, “she said.

The Friday shows which were due to start last evening at 10 pm will feature exclusive firewood Italian pizzas, oysters, special homemade ice creams and others.

Meanwhile, for Rhumba fans in Mombasa, the Ambro La Musica Band performs every Friday and Sunday during the Rhumba Nostalgia shows at the Divas Lounge in Bamburi. Every Wednesday, the same group performs at the Reef Hotel’s Moonshine Beach Bar also in Mombasa.

Similarly in Mombasa, Ricky Mulolo and the Idologia Musica Band perform every Friday during the Rhumba ya Wazito show at the Standard Grill in Mtwapa, Kilifi County.

Elsewhere, fans and counterparts of legendary Congolese guitarist Nene Mandosi Mbedi Tchakou are today expected to mark the first anniversary since his death.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, his widow, Banda Tulanda Hellen, said she was expecting some of his former counterparts like singer Shimita El Diego and drummer Parigo Asuka to attend today’s memorial service.

They intend to lay wreaths at his graveside at the Oakwood Memorial Park in California where he was buried. Later in the evening, there will be a gathering at his home in California.

As she pointed out, there were no plans for a show yet. “We have invited his fans and counterparts to join us during this Saturday’s memorial gathering,” Hellen said.

Nene, who died on January 28 last year, was buried in California, Los Angeles, USA where he died after a long illness.

Kisumu-based benga musician Linet Aluoch Pamba. Photo credit: Pool

Elsewhere, Kisumu-based benga songbird Linet Aluoch Pamba is back to regular shows every Sunday at the Enigma Resort on Kisumu-Kibos road. She is backed by the Karapul Jazz Band, an offshoot of the legendary DO Misiani’s DO 07 Shirati Jazz Band. The shows start at 6 pm.

Meanwhile, Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) through its flagship brand Kenya Cane is taking The Greats’ Fest cultural trail to Kisumu today at the Caffe Ole (Megacity along Kisumu-Nairobi Highway).