DJ Pinye to host mega show at Carnivore Restaurant

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Veteran DJ Pinye will tonight host a major disco bash to double as his 51st birthday at the Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi.

