DJ Pinye to host mega show at Carnivore Restaurant

Veteran DJ Pinye will tonight host a major disco bash to double as his 51st birthday at the Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi.

Pinye, who is arguably one of Kenya’s longest serving disc jockeys, is recognised for not only his skills at being a club DJ but also in radio and TV productions. Notably he was behind The Beat show that was aired on NTV.

The soft spoken Pinye has also been inspirational to many other up and coming disc jockeys. During today’s show he is expected to team up with DJ Babbs, Gich Boy, D-Lite, Folly Focus and CNG, among others.

It will also be an opportunity for some of his fans to interact with Pinye as he celebrates his 51st birthday with lots of social activities expected. Entrance for the show is Sh2,000 and Sh3,000 (VIP). There will be lots of food and drinks.

Elsewhere, for reggae fans in Kiambu and its environs, there are reggae shows every Thursday at the Whiskey River hosted by Moh Spice Entertainment. The shows dubbed Cool Running are organised by DJ Moh and Mulwah.

Meanwhile Congolese music star General Defao Matumona Lulendo was laid to rest last Saturday at the Necropole Cemetery in the outskirts of Kinshasa in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Speaking to Saturday Nation earlier this week, fellow musician Sedjokha Tshomba pointed out some of the fellow musicians, politicians and others who had attended the funeral service.

Among those who attended were the Orchestre Zaiko Langa Langa band leader Nyoka Longo, Werrason, Felix Wazekwa, Adolphe Dominguez, Ferre Gola, Reddy Amisi, Koffi Olomide and JB Mpiana .

Also present was the Congolese Prime Minister, the Minister for Arts Culture, the Kinshasa city governor, many deputies and other senior government officials.

Several former counterparts of Defao based in both Kinshasa and Europe have released tribute tracks dedicated to the fallen music star.