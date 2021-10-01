DJ Le Grand Marto Sibuor to host live show in Busia

For rhumba fans in Busia and its environs, veteran rhumba DJ Le Grand Marto Sibuor will tonight stage the ‘Sibuor Live Border Edition at the Chill Out Lounge in Busia town.

During tonight’s show he will team up with DJ Qriss from 1pm until late evening. There will be plenty of African cuisine and drinks. Revellers will be treated to the best of rhumba music dating from the 1970s.

Next Saturday, DJ Marto is due to stage another “Sibour Live” show at the Belavista Club at Chavakali in Vihiga County. The show will be hosted by DJ Vice and DJ Siprian.