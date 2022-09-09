Day Ruto reached out to me, and the art of claiming the winner

I have had one memorable encounter with Dr William Ruto, our President-elect.

Do you remember the hordes of Kalasanda villagers who rush to claim kinship with a humble man who has won a lottery prize, in the late Barbara Kimenye’s short story, “The Winner”?

But before I boast to you about my brief face-to-face with greatness, let me remind you of my total and unchangeable neutrality in all matters political.

I keep telling you of this in our chats. I adopted this position as a young man and I have found no reason for changing it.

Neutrality, however, does not mean indifference. As my teachers, Ngugi wa Thiong’o and the late Grant Kamenju and Arnold Kettle persuaded me, no ordinary human being can live outside politics.

Even the glib statement, “I am non-political”, is itself political. Neutrality, thus, only means avoiding predetermined partisan politics and concentrating on what is best for society and for humanity.

Centenary celebrations

Back to my meeting with our future President, it was in July 2015, at my beloved Machakos Girls High School.

That citadel of education in Ukambani was celebrating its Centenary, and Dr Ruto, then serving his first term as Deputy President, Guest of Honour.

The school, in conjunction with the County Government, had invited me, too, to the celebrations.

This was in my capacity, I suppose, as one of its old teachers (1977-1978) who kept talking loudly and frequently about his love for the school and the girls there.

As is the practice at such ceremonies, the eminent guests, including me, lined up in front of the school’s main building for an introduction to the guest of honour.

Bwana Ruto moved down the line, duly shaking hands with the dignitaries as they were introduced by the then-Principal, Mrs Florence Mulatya.

Singled out

But when I was introduced, the DP did not shake my hand. Instead, he reached out with both hands and held me by the arms in a firm but gentle grip of greeting, to the amusement and maybe bemusement of all around.

That warm gesture touched me deeply and excited me. After all, it is not every day that a simple teacher receives such recognition from a man of that stature.

On second thoughts, however, I could not help wondering why the DP had picked me out for such special and distinguished treatment.

In humorous reflection, I assumed that the distinctive honour was probably due to my age.

I certainly did look, and probably was, easily the oldest man there. I looked even older on that occasion because of the shock of white hair that I spotted. I had not had time to visit a barber.

I had hurriedly flown in from Entebbe and was driven straight to Machakos, getting there just in time for the ceremony.

I would not have blamed anyone for assuming that I was one of the founders of the school and that I had been there in 1915!

Anyway, that is my way of claiming the winner, in true Kalasanda style. You understand, however, that there is more than opportunistic boasting behind this story.

Recently, you and I were chatting about magnanimity, generosity and big-heartedness, in winning.

Dr Ruto’s statements since the Supreme Court’s endorsement of his election suggest his intention to exercise this magnanimity.

I am sure all Kenyans will be glad to see Dr Ruto reach out to them with the same warmth with which he reached out to me in July 2015.

That generous reaching out is, obviously, one of the most urgent tasks of the new leadership, as it often is after the ravages of partisan party campaigns.

A crucial point to understand here is that reaching out is at its best when it is reciprocal rather than one-sided. Ushikwapo shikamana (when offered a hand, cling on to it), the Waswahili say.

Reaching out to people who turn away, or shun you, is futile. While differences of opinion and approach may persist, there are many areas where wananchi, regardless of their beliefs or affiliations, can concur and cooperate.

Kenyans lauded

Many people in East Africa and elsewhere in the world are lauding and admiring Kenyans for their respect for and adherence to their institutions in managing the electoral process.

We will deserve even more praise for the way we manage the post-election process by reaching out to one another.

Finally, I would like to make a fervent “reach out” plea to the new leadership for two groups of wananchi.

Assuming that Dr Ruto reached out to me because I was a senior citizen and a teacher, I would love to see our leaders accord due respect and recognition to the teachers and the elderly of this land.

About teachers, I will not say much, since their woes, at every level of their profession, are fairly well-known, and they are not only about salaries.

Most important, I think, is teachers’ effective representation at every level of decision-making in the education sector.

As for the elderly, it is ironic that, even as we live longer and longer, old age is increasingly regarded as an irrelevance at best and a dreadful nuisance at worst.

These are some of the perverted values we are copying from foreign cultures that we do not even understand.

A properly managed advanced age can be of benefit to both the ageing individual and to the rest of society.

Many septuagenarians and octogenarians are not necessarily dependent. They can be quite productive if we reach out to them and cooperate with them.

But abandoning them in the “shags” and “nyalgungas” (rural ghettos), often even dumping our unwanted children on them, is not the best way of empowering them to lead meaningful lives.

I regard the incoming leadership as a watershed one, between youthfulness and elderliness.

Good communication and cooperation between the two would be a rich and productive way of reaching out to one another.

Have a blessed and hope-inspiring inauguration day.