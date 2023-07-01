Dancer and singer Kanda Junior to host live shows

Sensational dancer and singer Kanda Junior will be performing on Fridays at Club Country- Muthiga Inn on the Nairobi-Naivasha highway (past Kinoo).

He also performs every Wednesday at Club City Space on Moi Avenue (opposite Galitos).

Backed by his team of dancers, he also performs every Saturday at Club Platinum next to Kenya Cinema in Nairobi.

Meanwhile, visiting Tanzanian bongo star Ali Kiba will perform tonight at Whitemoon Beach in Malindi. The show, which is part of his Ali Kiba Kenya tour, marks not only his return to live shows after a hiatus but also his 20-year career in music.

Arguably one of Tanzania's best bongo musicians, he is famous for some of his songs such as Dodo, So Hot and Mbio. Tickets for tonight's show in Malindi are Sh1,000 (general) and Sh4,000 (group).