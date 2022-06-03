Dada Podcast Incubator programme calls for entries

Sema Box, is calling for entry applications for the second edition of Dada Podcast Incubator programme, which gives access to a funding of Sh1.7 million.

On Thursday, at Riverside Drive, Nairobi, Sema Box, Kenya’s first specialist podcasting studio, organised a cocktail party to officially launch the Dada Podcast Incubator second Cohort.

According to the founders, the programme is the world’s first podcast and digital media incubation programme specifically targeting women and non-binary people.

Wanjiru Nguhi, Joy Mala (2021 incubatees), NTV's James Smart, Mkamburi Chigogo, Faiza Hemed singer Dan Aceda during the launch of Dada Podcast Incubator programme in Nairobi on June 2, 2022. Photo credit: Thomas Matiko | Nation Media Group

The project is anchored on the belief that stories and storytelling can change the world. The goal of this incubation programme is to discover and develop women and non-binary people from Africa, whose stories and storytelling ideas can resonate globally.

The application window will be officially opened Monday next week for any woman or non-binary individual seeking to nurture their podcasting skills.

Participants who will be picked for the programme will have access to $15,000 US dollars in production credits to produce, record and package their podcasts. The cohorts will also receive technical support, high-end production equipment, capacity building training in production, branding and distribution as well as marketing support.

There will also be an opportunity to network with the programme introducing the cohorts to possible funders and collaborators whenever possible.

The objective of the programme will be to strengthen the exchange around issues that would otherwise not be accommodated by mainstream media, encourage new podcasters to explore the impact of their work, learn from their peers and build a community of podcasters by inspiring a culture of podcasting.

The theme for this year’s incubation program will be A story only you can tell.

“With the wave of everybody trying to find a space on the digital airwaves, there is a lot of inauthenticity which we the audience can tell when a story is not originally ours, especially women in the global south.People try to speak about us, tell our story like we have no agency and no voice. This is quite surprising because the most prolific storytellers are African women. That is why the Dada Podcasting Incubator is important,” Doris Onyango, the Production Manager, Semabox remarked during the event.

Unlike last year’s edition, the first Dada Podcast Incubator programme, this year it has expanded to include Kenya, Uganda and South Africa.

The first edition featured picked eight podcast projects majorly from Kenya which included Mine is a Comment Podcast by Wanjiru Nguhi, The African Theatre podcast by Sitawa Namwalie, Kisima podcast by Joy and Gloria, The Running Mates podcast by Cathy Irungu, 100 On Books podcast by Nyambura Mutanyi and Fearless with Udak The podcast.

The first cohort was selected by invitation but in this edition, it will be open to the general public with due consideration to applications from women, the LGBTQ queer community and women identifying individuals.

Daisy Mwasi, Community Manager Sema Box. Photo credit: Thomas Matiko | Nation Media Group