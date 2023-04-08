Curtain falls on Fr Frans Mol, a great author and ‘apostle to the Maasai’

It was with great sorrow and anguish that I learnt of the death of Rev Fr Frans Mol which occurred on Friday, March 24, 2023, in the Netherlands. Fr Mol, who remains a great hero among the Maasai, worked tirelessly and ceaselessly for the community.

In the second edition of my book, The Maasai Pioneers, I state categorically that no history of missionary success in Maasailand can be written without mentioning Rev Fr Frans Mol.

Born on July 4, 1935, at Nijmegen in the Netherlands, Rev Mol joined the Minor Seminary at the tender age of 12. He belonged to a priests’ family seven of them being devoted members of the Christian vocation.

Due to events of the Second World War, Mol faced difficulties in his early schooling but managed to join the newly opened Mill Hill Major Seminary in Roosendaal for about four years where he studied philosophy. Later, he went to Mill Hill in London to accomplish his theological studies.

He was ordained priest in July 1961 by Cardinal Godfrey. He was then appointed and deployed to Ngong to work among the Kenyan Maasai. The preparations and travel took three weeks and on November 25, 1961, he arrived in Mombasa from where he travelled straight away to Ngong.

Upon his arrival in Ngong, he immediately embarked on the task of learning Maa language, then a requirement for every Mill Hill missionary. Mol took a serious six months learning Maa. His love and passion for the Maasai began immediately and this became evident in his zeal and commitment to the detailed study of their language and culture never seen before in the history and life of the community.

This Herculean task of documenting the culture, history and language of the Maasai will forever remain a cherished legacy lingering in the mind of many in the community. Since stepping on Maasai soil in 1961, to work among them in the nascent Catholic Diocese of Ngong, Fr Mol embarked on the gigantic task of research and documentation of various Maasai works, resulting in the compiling of the Dictionary of the Maasai Language and Folklore (1995), Maasai Language and Culture Dictionary (1996), Lessons in Maa: A Grammar of Maasai Language, Maasai Mara and much recently in 2020, The Linguistic Wealth and Variety of Names of Places in Maasai.

His works are uniquely rich because he traversed almost all parts of Maasailand. For instance, he had worked in various parishes in Rombo and Loitokitok in Kajiado, Kilgoris in Transmara as well as Loita and Lemek in Narok.

As if that is not enough, the late evangelist made immense collections of over 1,000 documents on Maasai including separate items in form of books, articles pamphlets, newspapers and magazine cuttings (since 1960 on Maasai alone), unpublished articles, dissertations and other references, reviews and artefacts all domiciled and beautifully preserved at Oltepesi Cultural Institute (OCI) which he gifted the community.

Trove of knowledge

I dare say no one can truly claim to be a credible Maa scholar without passing through OCI, the treasure trove of knowledge at Mashuuru in Kajiado.

The Olchekut Supat Apostolic School (OSAS) at Lemek in Narok County is another monument to Mol’s efforts and personal sacrifice for the Maasai community's progress and general well-being. The school, near the famous Maasai Mara Game Reserve, has since become an important springboard for many youthful Maasai scholars, clergy and professionals.

Unlike his predecessors and some of his successors who came with a patronising attitude, Fr Mol had a unique way of approaching his Maasai flock, immersing himself in the community and getting fully integrated. For instance, in his evangelism, he would set up a tent in a Maasai homestead (enkang) staying there for several months before returning to the main mission centre. In the words of Pope Francis, this would be, as he put it, a “shepherd with the smell of the sheep.”

His unswerving and unwavering loyalty to the Maasai people was manifest in the way he came out to defend them even when their way of life seemed in conflict with his faith. For instance, when the Tanzania government instigated an all-out campaign to fight and dilute the Maasai culture in 1968, he was of the opinion that they should be allowed to change at their own pace. He famously quipped: “A change for what and how?”

Fr Mol also seemed unfazed by the Maasai resistance to Christianity and was once quoted saying: “They already have a beautiful concept of God.” Fr Mol’s main worry then, it seemed, was the demilitarisation of the community by the post-colonial governments of both Kenya and Tanzania. This, he said, made their whole structure collapse due to encroachment by land speculators.

Thus, Fr Mol, known by the moniker ‘Apostle to the Maasai’ was highly regarded in the community not only as a messenger of the gospel but also as a warrior, a defender of Maasai heritage and splendour.

When he retired at age 70, he was hailed for having brought many Maasai to Christianity. “His patience and love of the people brought quite a number of Maasai to Christianity. He is known in all the Maasai districts of Kajiado, Transmara, Laikipia and Narok,” his successor at the Diocese of Ngong said.

He added that Fr Mol recruited Maasai catechists and taught the Maa language to many foreigners who went to work in Ngong and the other Maa-speaking dioceses of Lodwar (sic) and Maralal.

When handing over the huge collections of documents and artefacts at the aforementioned Oltepesi facility, the icon had this to say: “I did all these for you.”

May the soul of this great friend of the Maasai rest in internal peace.