Congolese musicians to hold charity show for volcanic eruptions victims

Lokua Kanza

Congolese guitarist, singer and composer Lokua Kanza who is among the artistes that have joined hands in a fundraising charity initiative for victims of the recent volcanic eruptions in Goma, DR Congo.

By  Amos Ngaira

Various leading Congolese musicians have come together in effort to raise relief funds for victims of the recent volcanic eruptions in Goma North Kivu province in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

