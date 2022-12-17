Congolese musician Verckys Kiamuangana’s burial set for Monday

The funeral ceremony for veteran Congolese musician and producer Kiamuangana Mateta Verckys is set for Monday next week.

This is according to a funeral programme that was released last Sunday through the DR Congo state-owned RTNC station. Vercky’s body is scheduled to be removed tomorrow from the Hospital Cinquantenaire to the Palais du Peuple (People’s Palace).

The body has been preserved in the same morgue as that of his counterpart Tshala Muana, who passed on last Saturday also in Kinshasa.

Similarly, in a state press release signed by Mr Samuel Mbemba Kabuya, arrangements have been made for a public funeral service on Monday at the People’s Palace and later burial ceremony at the Necropolis Cemetery in the outskirts of Kinshasa.

Speaking to Saturday Nation yesterday, fellow Kinshasa-based musicians Lofombo Gode and Montana Kamenga said they would join other artistes and fans for a final funeral vigil tomorrow at the National Museum.

As Lofombo pointed out, they were looking forward to teaming up with others as they embark on the funeral arrangements for Tshala after that of Vercky's.

“It has been a sombre period for both artistes and fans following the double loss of two of our fellow leading musicians within two months,” Lofombo said.

Verckys, who was 78, was among the few surviving Congolese music icons, on the music scene dominated by Franco Luambo Makiadi, his big rival of many years, Tabu Ley Rochereau, alongside other Congolese musical greats. Besides being a seasoned saxophone player, Verckys will be remembered for his prowess as a band leader, composer and music producer.