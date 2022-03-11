Comorian singer Enzouna excels in France

Paris-based Comorian Island-born singer Enzouna Muana Comores (Humblot Enzouna Naima) has in the recent past proved to be a singer to watch out for on the African music scene.

She has excelled in blending Comorian folklore with beats from other African countries.

The singer, who relocated from the Comoros to France in 1987, has since been teaming up with many other African musicians based there.

One of her most notable moves was in 2012 when she joined an association, the RASMI, which allowed her to perform regularly in Taarab concerts both in the Comoros and in France.

Enzouna built her musical career through singing and dancing at wedding parties and other social functions. She also had the added advantage of being able to sing in Kiswahili which is widely spoken across East and Central Africa.

Speaking to the Saturday Nation earlier in the week, Enzouna’s producer and manager Mohamed Ali Yeba expressed satisfaction in having been involved with the artiste for more than two decades now.

“We are looking forward to popularising her music in East and Central Africa, having recently released tracks in Kiswahili,” Yeba said.

As a buildup to a possible East Africa tour in the near future, Yeba said he was planning for radio and TV talk shows for Enzouna.

The singer’s latest 10-track album titled Rivale features songs such as Rivale, Hudja, Ndombolo Nonstop and Mpenzi.

Enzouna has been receiving huge support from her husband, Mohamed Ali-Enzouna, and a host of other artistes. Among them are veteran solo guitarist Dally Kimoko, Boss Matuta, Jarry's Fimbo, Solo Sita, Aby Suriya and Euloge Sylvino.

At the same time, Yeba, who has also been involved with other artistes, said he is keen on promoting Comorian music.

“With the easing of Covid-19 measures in many countries in Europe and Africa we are now looking for opportunities for more concerts,” he said.