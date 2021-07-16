Coast theatre mourns as two legendary thespians pass on

Kuldip Sondhi

Thespians Kuldip Sondhi (left) and Little Theatre Club of Mombasa chairman Dr Peter Odote at a past event. The LTC is planning to honour Mr Sondhi who died April.

By  Winnie Atieno

What you need to know:

  • Kuldip Sondhi and Gilbert Owino featured for many years at Mombasa’s Little Theatre Club.
  • The theatre is planning festival to honour the two departed thespians.


Three months after the deaths of two legendary thespians, the industry at the Coast  is still mourning.

