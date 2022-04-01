Churchill show treat in Nakuru

Comedy fans in Nakuru will on Saturday night be treated to an extravaganza at the Rift Valley Sports Club. 

The show, to be hosted by comedian Churchill (Daniel Ndamabuki) is expected to feature the likes of Mzee Otoyo, Prof Hamo and Sleepy David.

There will also be plenty of food, music and drinks. Entrance is Sh1,000 and Sh2.000 (VIP).

Similar shows by Churchill and his counterparts are set for other spots to be confirmed soon.

Elsewhere, the Nairobi Street Kitchen in Westlands will on Saturday host the Afro Bonanza show.

Those expected to perform include DJs Edd, Brayo, Feischer, Moseh and Shuri Abd.

