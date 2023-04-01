Captivating play tells story of modern-day crucifixion 

With Easter around the corner, the passion of Jesus Christ will be told countless times. If you want to see something different, then ‘Pilate’ is the play you need to catch. With the opening show yesterday, there are two more today and tomorrow at Oshwal Academy Junior High Auditorium in Parklands, Nairobi.

The play is looking at the people around Jesus and the impact “the son of man” had on others; the impact of his life and crucifixion then and now. An interpretation of the playwright’s thoughts, it focuses on Pilate (played by Justin Mirichii) and his wife Claudia (played by Joyce Musoke). We see how they met, how their relationship is and the different things that drive and motivate them.

“What Claudia and Pilate are going through is common even now, both in relationships and work,” ChemiChemi Players founder-director Julisa Rowe explains.

There’s corruption and cronyism at Pilate’s workplace and then looting of the temple treasury for “infrastructure” development.

Julisa says the crucifixion story has become ‘so sacred and holy’ in how it is told that it loses its impact.

“Because we’re not thinking about the reality of what it means in our lives and how it upsets everything. There’s a famous saying, well, there were three in the marriage so it was crowded. Claudia becomes so enamoured with Jesus and Pilate points this out at some point,” says Julisa of what happens when one accepts Jesus while their partner doesn’t understand what the love in this mystical union is about, and husbands feeling like they are competing for affection.

Also, Claudia feels like her husband is putting too much time into work and climbing the ranks and therefore finds comfort in the one who sacrificed his life for the world. This is bound to cause conflict.

In the show’s trailer, Pilate says, “Christianity saved my marriage by making it unbearable.” Claudia was ready to leave him but she chose to stay and show him the love of Christ instead.

This is the biggest project for Julisa with ChemiChemi, featuring a cast of 20, with 10 crew members and a lot of volunteers.

Julisa is both the director and producer which makes it more difficult for her brand of working personally with actors to guide them to bring the best performance out.

“In the end, you’re trusting them to do the work and do it well. A lot of my time is spent on Pilate and Claudia. The problem is we’ve got a lot more costumes, a full set this time and we’re funded exclusively by ticket sales. Without that we don’t have the money to do everything that we’ve planned; so I’m chasing donors and sponsors as well,” says Julisa , noting Daystar and Mamlaka Hill Chapel have given them space for rehearsals, storing props and office.

Auditions

This is the first time ChemiChemi also put out auditions for the roles. Julisa previously worked with a lot more seasoned actors whom she knew and handpicked because they could get to her vision a lot faster with a little guidance. This meant she’s had to coach and bring performances out of actors from all levels.

“We wanted to increase our pool and develop new talent, to bring new people around us that want to be a part of a Christian theatre company,” she says.

Nathan Kimani aka JB Masanduku plays John The Baptist. As a comedian, it’s the first time he wasn’t typecast into a comedic role.

“John The Baptist is a radio presenter so it resonates with me, having been in radio. This plays goes into the nitty gritty of what went on behind the scenes for Christ to be crucified. You’ll enjoy it, whether or not you’ve read the Bible, because it’s intense. It’s an amazing script with passion, comedy, romance, mystery and thriller,” says Nathan.

Valentine Njeru plays Pilate’s secretary, Margaret. Coming back after a two-year break from theatre, the Saved Christian loves the chance to tell the Easter story from a different angle.

“To question things and give answers to me and others is a beautiful opportunity. The Bible isn’t very detailed about some of these characters; this show was a chance for me to grow myself and my faith. I’ve seen a lot of intentionality in how God did things. Clearly, nothing is a mistake,” says Valentine.

She adds that though Margaret is good at her job, she is driven by “all these other motives”. She props Pilate up and ensures he is effective.