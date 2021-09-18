Book sheds new light on Abagusii hero Sakagwa

In the last decade, various scholars and cultural enthusiasts from Gusiiland have been doing meticulous research on the history of the community with the aim of documenting it.

It is unfortunate that the Gusii have little documented history – and that the readily available one was written by the late historian, Prof William Robert Ochieng, whose book, under the title A pre-colonial History of the Gusii of Western Kenya from AD 1500 -1914 (Kenya Literature Bureau,1974) still remains the most authoritative reference about the history of the community to date. This work was an improvement on his dissertation submitted to the University of Nairobi in 1971 for his doctoral (PhD) degree.

The research, which has all along been conducted independently by three scholars has yielded fruit – at least going by the publication of three books on various issues about the Abagasii community.

The books are: Kivuli cha Sakawa (Nsemia Inc., 2010) by Mr. Enock Matundura - a Kiswahili literature lecturer at Chuka University, The Gusii of Kenya: Social, Economic, Political & Judicial Perspectives (Nsemia Inc., 2012) by Prof John S. Akama – the Vice Chancellor of Kisii University, and Sakagwa Ng’iti :A Kisii Prophet (Nsemia, 2021) by Mr. Peter Okari Nyambasora – which I review in this article. Mr Matundura’s book – Kivuli cha Sakawa has since been translated into English as Sakagwa’s Ghost (Nsemia Inc. 2020) by Prof Kefa Otiso of Bowling Green University in the USA. The hero's name is both pronounced as Sakawa and Sakagwa.

The thread that connects the three aforementioned titles is the deliberate effort by the writers to indefatigably dig into the life of Sakag(w)a Ng’iti – the Gusii cultural hero. Saka(g)wa Ng’iti was born and lived among the Abagusii community of western Kenya at the turn of 19 the Century (1800).

Medicine man

The three authors agree with Prof William Ochieng’ that Saka(g)wa Ng’iti exerted substantial influence on Gusii society and beyond in the latter part of 1800s. He epitomised many things: a medicine man, rainmaker, a seer or prophet and a community strategist who helped his community to counter and neutralize external aggression from the Maasai and Kipsigis and other neighbouring communities.

Mr Peter Nyambasora’s book is divided into seven chapters which are intertwined. In chapter one, the writer gives an in-depth analysis of the environment and sociopolitical/economic setting in which Saka(g)wa was born. The period between 1830s – 1880s was a turbulent one for the Abagusii community.

By the time Saka(g)wa was being born, the Abagusii were facing a triple assault on their population: death from disease and famine, death from war, and looming assimilation by the Kipsigis community.

In Chapter Two, the author gives a candid explanation of Saka(g)wa’s family genealogy – going back to the progenitor of Omogusii whose brothers were likely the ancestors of Abasuba, Abakuria and Maragoli, among others. Sakagwa, the writer notes, was the only son of his father - Ng’iti and was his heir apparent. He was born at a place called Getwanyansi, In Manga area, present day Kisii County.

Chapter three is the major cog in Mr Nyambasora’s book - capturing the whole life of Saka(g)wa and the roles played by the cultural hero in the community as a medicine man, rainmaker, a diviner, community sage and prophet.

The author also documents the major prophecies by Sakag(w)a – which eventually came to pass when he was alive and long after he had died. For example, Sakagwa is said to have have called a group of Kisii elders to Getembe (Kisii town) where he prophesied by action : “It is reported that, one day he collected a lot of rats and carried them in baskets to the central place in Getembe, the site where the District Commissioner’s (DC’s) offices were later built.

Here, he opened the baskets containing the rodents. All the rats scampered in different directions (sic). He told the elders that amandegere name Gusii. Ore n’abamura n’ayae (edible mushrooms shall sprout in Gusii and only those with sons shall eat them).” Mr Nyambasora writes. People argue that in this ‘prophesy’, Sakawa was emphasizing on the value of educating children so as to secure employment.

Demise

The last two chapters of this work are about Saka(g)wa’s ‘death’ and the aftermath of his demise. Perhaps, it is these two chapters that make this book stand out – because the author’s research findings solve the so-called ‘Saka(g)wa conundrum’ that has otherwise surrounded the prophet’s exit from the stage.

Prof Ochieng’s thesis, for example, does not account for the ‘mysterious’ disappearance of Sakagwa’s body after he had been buried. Neither do other books written about Sakagwa nor any other available literature contain this groundbreaking insight.

When Saka(g)wa died, one night after throwing a party for his friends and kinsmen – in which he slaughtered a big bull, his ‘body was buried’ hurriedly in a shallow grave. When news about his demise spread quickly far and wide, people from all walks of life demanded that his body be exhumed so as the hero could be given a befitting sendoff.

However, his body was nowhere to be found upon digging his grave. Upon the excavation of his grave, only his stool, walking stick and the head of the bull he had slaughtered the previous night were found – in that order.

For the first time, Mr Peter Nyambasora’s book reveals that there were two graves that were dug, and that Sakagwa’s body was buried in a grave dug in his house. The grave outside was just a decoy.

The book’s foreword is written by Dr Andrew Rasugu Riechi , a senior lecturer at the University of Nairobi who observes: “Mwalimu has weaved a credible account of Sakagwa’s story – informed by many interviews, oral tales passed down through generations and (yes) some family secrets.

This book shall definitely be of interest to historians, anthropologists and anyone interested in cultural heroes and their contributions in shaping their communities in pre-independent Kenya.

The author, Mr Peter Okari Nyambasora, is a renowned educationist whose contribution to education has been recognized by the Kenyan government. In 1999, for example, he was bestowed a Presidential Medal, Head of State Commendation (HSC).