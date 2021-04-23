Book challenges traditional perceptions of success at work

Book title: How Google Works

Authors: Eric Schmidt and Jonathan Rosenberg

Publisher: John Murray

Reviewed by: Faith Oneya

I was a doe-eyed twenty-something-year-old when Google Kenya invited me for an interview. An aptitude test, said the nice lady over the phone. No problem.

Even though I had consistently failed aptitude tests (and continue to do so to date), I decided to shoot my shot, as Kenyans would say.

I should have done my research about the company, but I was desperate for only one thing: a job. So I donned my best (and borrowed) suit only to be met by casually dressed employees at the reception. T-shirts and jeans ruled.

At the reception were brightly coloured furniture, board games and snacks. I sat gingerly on one of the seats and grabbed an apple, knowing at the back of my mind that I had already failed the test without even doing the interview by dressing like a probation officer.

I enjoyed that apple and failed the aptitude test. It was an editing role whose details are now fuzzy, as it’s almost a decade later.

Nothing in my four years of studying English and Literature had prepared me for a company like Google. I understood exactly where the culture clashes were when I read Eric Schmidt and Jonathan Rosenberg’s How Google Works.

First, I found out that my friend who had been employed there a few weeks before calling me to ask if I was interested in the job was not canvassing but that it was, in fact, part of the company culture where it was believed that the “job of finding people belongs to everyone” and that “recruiters can manage the process, but everyone should be recruited into recruiting”.

On the surface, it looks like a book that would be inundated with prescriptive knowledge on the do’s and don’ts of running a successful technology company.

But peeled back, it’s the testimony of how the philosophies of the founders of Google have been injected into everything in the organisation.

Self-deprecatory humour

Schmidt and Rosenberg’s chemistry is obvious throughout the text that’s infused with self-deprecatory humour.

Schmidt was the CEO of Google from 2001 to 2011, while Rosenberg is the former Senior Vice President of Products at Google and current adviser to Alphabet Inc. management team and board.

The disruption caused by Covid-19 and technology has forced businesses to rethink traditional models. Still, Google seems to have forecasted this long before we knew a pandemic would descend on the world.

The book authors challenge traditional perceptions of success at work:

“Humans are by nature territorial, and the corporate world reflects this. In most companies the size of your office, the quality of your furniture, and the view from your window connote accomplishment and respect” they write, adding that the Silicon Valley is not immune to this syndrome before warning that “facilities-first culture needs to be killed, shot dead before it gains insidious footing in the building.”

Schmidt and Rosenberg’s write about their failure as passionately and humorously as they do their successes, making for a very charming and fascinating read.

But perhaps one of the charming things about the book is that is how humorously some of the management and leadership concepts are explained.

In the first chapter of the book titled Believe Your Own Slogans, there’s a subsection dubbed “Don’t listen to the HiPPOs”.

Who are HiPPOs? You may wonder. They refer to the Highest Paid Person’s Opinion, according to the authors. They advise what when you stop listening to the Hippo; it creates a meritocracy where “it is the quality of the idea that matters, not who suggests it”.

How Google Works is one of the most out-of-the-box (in fact, there is no box) books I’ve read to date on leadership and management. I dare say it should be a leadership bible for anyone leading an organisation in the 21st century.