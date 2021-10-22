Benga musician Linet Aluoch Pamba receives national honours

Linet Aluoch Pamba

Kisumu-based benga musician Linet Aluoch Pamba.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Kisumu-based benga musician Linet Aluoch Pamba experienced double joy, having been among the artistes who were honoured during this week’s Mashujaa Day celebrations held in Kirinyaga County.

