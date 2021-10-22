Benga musician Linet Aluoch Pamba receives national honours

Kisumu-based benga musician Linet Aluoch Pamba experienced double joy, having been among the artistes who were honoured during this week’s Mashujaa Day celebrations held in Kirinyaga County.

Speaking to Nation.Africa on Friday, Pamba, who is the band leader of the Karapul Jazz Band, expressed her delight after having been notified two weeks ago to prepare to travel to Nairobi to be feted as a national hero.

“I felt honoured as this was my first ever state honour alongside other artistes,’’ she said.

Other artistes also honoured were gospel musicians Fenny Kerubo and Douglas Otiso.

Fenny was recognised for showing exemplary performances during national days, while Otiso, who is a songwriter from Kisii, has not only received several award nominations but excelled also during national days.

Linet was honored for playing a role in the production of the popular Wazalendo song that captivated the audience during this year’s Madaraka Day celebrations that was held in Kisumu town.

Others who took part in the performance of the Wazelendo song were veteran benga musician Dr Osito Kalle, Dola Kabarry, Javoh Kamica and Ongoro Jakarachuonyo.

It was the performance of the day during the Madaraka Day celebrations that kept nearly everyone on their feet.

Notably, Osito Kalle, who played a leading role in the composition of Wazeelendo is best known for his performances with benga groups Victoria D and later Nabi Kings based in Siaya and Kisumu counties.

Linet looks forward to resume live shows next month at the Pamba Bata & Restaurant, along the Kisumu-Nairobi highway next to Regnol filling station, Nyamasaria, in Kisumu City.

She is working on a new album backed by her Karapul Jazz which is a follow up to Äkello Misori and other songs. For most of last year and this year, she has featured on the online Berhumba Live TV shows.

