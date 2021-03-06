Benga King ‘Dr’ Collela Mazee to be honoured

Legendary Benga musician Dr Collela Mazee of the Victoria B Kings.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Amos Ngaira

Nation Media Group

Fans and colleagues of the legendary Benga musician Dr Collela Mazee of the Victoria B Kings will tomorrow mark the 21st anniversary of his death.

