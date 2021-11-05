The Yes Man

Cover of the book ‘The Yes Man’ by Danny Wallace.

| Pool

Weekend

Prime

Becoming a “yes-man” and sweet cadences of our beloved tongue 

New Content Item (1)

By  Austin Bukenya

What you need to know:

  • Since you cannot have too much of a good thing, as they say, I decided to go for the “yes” option at every opportunity.
  • I have already run into a few scrapes for “yessing” some proposals that are tougher than I first realised.

I am increasingly becoming a “yes-man”. If you ask me these days if I can or will do something, the likelihood is that I will say, “Yes, I can,” or “Yes, I will.” Only later will I reflect and wonder if I really can live up to my commitment.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.