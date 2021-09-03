Author wants radical shift to honour rights of children and mothers in jail

The book, 'The Rights of the Child, Mothers and Sentencing The Case of Kenya' by Dr Alice Macharia. 

By  John Kibet

What you need to know:

  • The book highlights the suffering that young children undergo when their caregivers are sent to jail.
  • Judges need to be considerate when sending mothers with children to jail, says Dr Alice Macharia.

A probation officer on a routine visit to a prison decides one day to carry some boiled eggs and other foodstuff to one of the women prisoners under her assessment. During the interviews the officer unpacks her bag and gives an egg to a child accompanying the offender.

