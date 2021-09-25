Austin Bukenya: My book week reading, and a little problem with my English

Fountain of knowledge

The Fountain of Knowledge at the University of Nairobi. The university in July decided to abolish the Department of Literature and combine literature with linguistics.

Photo credit: University of Nairobi
New Content Item (1)

By  Austin Bukenya

When did you last buy yourself a book and actually read it? For the purposes of this question, the textbooks you had to buy for your children do not count. Some university graduates, I have heard, have not visited a bookshop, let alone bought a book, since they left the campus, maybe several decades ago.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.