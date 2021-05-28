Art movement to give Nairobi a facelift through all murals

Bomb Squad team

Members of the Bomb Squad team paint murals on Railway walls.

Photo credit: Margaretta wa Gacheru | Nation Media Group

By  Nobert Ndisio

What you need to know:

  • The art movement partners have a vision of creating a city full of murals that explore artistic experimentation and expression that connect to people’s hearts.
  • The city it envisions is one in which artists and the public feel that they are part of an initiative that will positively change their environment.

The Trust for Indigenous Culture and Health (TICAH) is on a mission to give the city of Nairobi a facelift. In collaboration with local artists, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS), the Safer Nairobi Initiative and the GoDown Arts Centre, TICAH recently launched an art movement that will use colourful murals to beautify the city. The movement is dubbed #ALAAA! and its primary objective is to offer Nairobi residents a serving of ‘speaking walls’ aside from highlighting the vibrancy and creativity of the city.

