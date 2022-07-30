Are our East African women specially intense or competent?

I have been dearly and even fiercely loved, and I believe I am still loved, by many of my East African sisters.

So, I suppose, I am not likely to be an impartial judge of their characters, behaviour or achievements.

Still, the quality and consistency of their performances in different fields never fail to impress me.

The latest surprise to hit me is in my own literary field. It was a joy to hear that Kenyan Idza Luhumyo had won the 2022 Cane Prize for her short story, “Five Years Next Sunday”.

I am yet to read the story, but I am familiar with the importance and competitiveness of the Caine Prize on the African literary scene.

Ms Luhumyo had to beat 245 entrants in order to bring home the British £10,000 bonanza attached to the prize.

All the stories submitted by those aspirants had to be scrutinized and sieved by an international panel of African literati, headed by Okey Ndibe.

This eminent Nigerian novelist was, in his youth, a disciple and mentee of the late Chinua Achebe.

So, the winner here is obviously real class. But what particularly struck me and many of my colleagues about Ms Luhumyo’s triumph was that she is the fourth Kenyan woman to win the Cane Prize within the past twenty years.

My other sisters who have bagged it are Yvonne Adhiambo Owuor (2003), Okwiri Owuor (2014) and Makena Onjerika (2018).

We should also not forget their brother, the late Binyavanga Wainaina, who won the Caine in 2002 and used his prize money to set up the literary agency “Kwani?” that has nurtured an admirable line of East African literary talent over the years.

Probably the most successful associate of “Kwani?” is Ugandan Jennifer Nansubuga Makumbi, whose epic novel, Kintu, first published by the agency, has won numerous awards, including the jaw-dropping US $165,000 Windham-Campbell Literature Prize in Fiction (2018).

Mention of Makumbi reminds me of another Ugandan woman writer, Monica Arac de Nyeko, my former student at Makerere, who also won the Caine Prize in 2007.

You can see why I said “East African Women” in my title.

Monica comes from Okot p’Bitek’s Acholiland, as does her friend and Makerere contemporary, Beatrice Lamwaka, who was also shortlisted for the Caine in 2011 for her story “Butterfly Dreams”.

The point is that Kenyan and Ugandan women have been prominent in this arena of literary contention, if not dominated.

Literary performance

Indeed, I have the impression that our sisters are leading us by several paces in literary performance and production this century.

This is certainly true of Uganda, although I admit I speak under correction about Kenya.

Anyway, the question is why do our women appear to perform so well in literary creativity?

The three basic pillars of a good literary work are the strength of the structure, the elegance of expression and depth of feeling.

How and why do our sisters succeed particularly well in harnessing these basics in their creations of heart-warming and prize-winning stories?

My hypothesis is that our sisters bring an extra ingredient to their narratives, and this we can characterise simply as “seriousness” (uzingativu).

We will not go into the intricacies of feminist theory here.

But most of us know that in a patriarchy, a male-dominated society, the woman needs a particular acumen, a sharpness of intelligence that enables her to survive and operate successfully against the odds stacked against her.

Development of that sharpness enables her to structure experiences, establish relevant links among them and draw useful conclusions.

Similarly, intelligent women cultivate communication skills that enable them to negotiate and assert their individuality and humanity in discriminative and sexist environments.

These skills are easily adaptable to elegant expression in creative contexts.

I have heard stereotypical assumptions that women are “naturally” better than men at speech and communicative ability.

But my feeling is that this is an acquired proficiency necessitated for women by a society which is inclined to ignore or underrate their contributions to public discourse.

Patriarchal circumscription of the feelings of women also accounts for what we admire as their “intuition” and depth of feeling.

We are all liable to strong feelings, but in strongly gendered societies, women are not expected or allowed to show or express their feelings and emotions freely and openly.

So, they are socialised, more than men, into re-directing their feelings towards introspection and reflection, which is a characteristic of all creative writing.

As I said, these are aspects of my “uzingativu” (seriousness) hypothesis, to be tested and evaluated against solid research and objective evaluation.

As I hinted, however, our sisters’ amazing serious performances manifest themselves in many fields beyond literary creativity.

Leadership

I have written frequently about the Tanzanian President.

Recently, it struck me that in Uganda today, the Vice-President, the Prime Minister and the Speaker of Parliament are all women, as are a host of other senior cabinet ministers and other top administrators.

This is not by accident, and I think that it is by virtue of their demonstrated “seriousness” that they got there.

I end with the example of Angela Okutoyi, a teenager who, last May, brought us the unique honour of being the first Kenyan to win a “Grand Slam” title at the famous Wimbledon Tennis tournament in Britain.

This is the equivalent of a World Cup title in this highly competitive and popular spectator sport.

Angela is an orphan, brought up by her grandmother after her mother died while being delivered to her and her twin sister.

This unique champion says that her main inspiration is her grandmother, who always somehow made things “happen”, however difficult the situations were in her struggle to bring up her granddaughters. That is “uzingativu” at its best.

Maybe I mull over these things because we are on the eve of historic choices. Knowing how serious and competent our women are, I think there should be no need for another Maraga-like “judicial advice” about the composition of our national organs.

The choice is in our hands.